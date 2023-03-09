Despite his stock falling to an all-time low this season, there was plenty of excitement when Russell Westbrook was signed by the Los Angeles Clippers.

After all, he would be reunited with ex-teammate Paul George who valued him highly while many also believed he would simply be a better fit with the Clippers given their personnel.

Many Clippers players were also excited with the deal, but what did Kawhi Leonard think of the prospect of Westbrook signing with the team?

Appearing on the first episode of his podcast, George revealed how both he and Leonard reacted to the idea of the Clippers signing the former Los Angeles Lakers point guard.

“We both loved it, we both loved it,” George said. “We thought we needed a point guard. We traded Reggie [Jackson], we traded John [Wall], our two point guards. So we’re like, ‘man, we really need a point.’

“I’m playing point out there, I thought I could do it. It’s a lot, it’s a lot. Especially, you got Drew Holiday picking you up. … He [Westbrook] gonna do all the running.”

You can watch the clip below:

So far, the Clippers are 1-5 since signing Westbrook. However, they did recently earn their first win with “Brodie” in the team following an impressive comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies this past weekend.

The Clippers will be looking to build on that win when they face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Tyronn Lue’s side currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 34-33 record.

The Raptors, meanwhile, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-34 record. The 2019 NBA champions most recently suffered a 118-113 defeat to the Denver Nuggets.