Russell Westbrook may no longer be the force he was in his prime, but even in his declined state, he is able to contribute with his ability to get to the rim and playmaking. There’s a reason why the Los Angeles Clippers – despite going 1-5 since adding the 2017 MVP – rolled the dice on Westbrook. However, some believe that Westbrook will be out of the league sooner than later. The latest NBA prop bet odds on BetOnline regarding Westbrook’s next team (if not the Clippers) certainly reflected that belief.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline certainly do not believe that Westbrook is long for the NBA. They put the odds at the Clippers point guard ending up with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association at +200, deeming China a more likely destination for Westbrook than the New York Knicks (+300), Chicago Bulls (+400), San Antonio Spurs (+500), and the Miami Heat (+600). Rounding out the top most likely Westbrook destinations are the Brooklyn Nets (+1000), Oklahoma City Thunder (+1200), and Charlotte Hornets (+1400).

It’s unclear if a serious bettor would put in even a single dollar on that outcome, as it’s close to impossible that Russell Westbrook wouldn’t find a home in the NBA next season. As debilitating as his shooting woes can sometimes prove to be, he is still an NBA-caliber player whose reputation has merely taken hit after hit in recent years.

Of course, BetOnline is merely trolling with this kind of NBA odds, perhaps to draw more attention and, in turn, attract more bets. This is not the first time that they have done this sort of thing. Back in 2021, they placed 20/1 odds on Ben Simmons ending up with the Sharks following a terrible playoff run with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It has to be said that those are infinitely more realistic odds than what they gave Russell Westbrook. 20/1 odds amounts to a +2000 line; betting on Simmons would have netted a hypothetical bettor ten times more money than they would with the former MVP.

At the end of the day, this kind of criticism will be nothing new to Westbrook. Nevertheless, his focus at the moment will be helping the Clippers avoid the play-in tournament altogether.