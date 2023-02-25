Los Angeles Clippers fans made sure to show Russell Westbrook that he’s well-loved in LA despite his rather forgettable stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook made his debut for the Clippers on Saturday night after signing with the team during the All-Star break. He was sent to the Utah Jazz as part of the Lakers’ deal for D’Angelo Russell, eventually reaching a buyout agreement with the Salt Lake City franchise before joining the Clips.

During Westbrook’s pregame introduction against the Sacramento Kings, the Clippers fans at Crypto.com Arena cheered for Russ and even gave him a standing ovation in a massive show of support.

A loud standing ovation for Russell Westbrook here pic.twitter.com/nKkRTM6t9v — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 25, 2023

Russell Westbrook has plenty of reasons to be happy with his second chance in LA, this time with the Clippers. Not only has he been given a starting role after the Lakers moved him to the bench, but Ty Lue and the whole Clips squad are actually really supportive of him. During his introductory presser recently, Lue highlighted his desire to let “Russ be Russ.”

“If he’s doing too much or not enough, I’ll let him know. We want him to be the MVP, the Hall of Famer that he is. We just gotta make sure it’s in the confines of our team… He’s excited, he just wants to win,” Lue said of Westbrook.

Perhaps the fresh start and a supportive fan base is exactly what Westbrook needs to thrive. The Clippers took a gamble by signing him, but it could certainly yield high rewards if everything works out.