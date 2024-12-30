ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head towards the Western Conference for this upcoming tilt. The Los Angeles Clippers (18-13) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (5-27) as the two sides meet for the first time this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are quietly occupying the six-spot in the Western Conference standings and they most recently beat the Warriors 102-92, marking their fourth win over their last five games. They're starting to look like a playoff-caliber team and they'll hope to extend their streak to three wins in this game here.

The New Orleans Pelicans own the worst record in the NBA and they've gone 2-18 over their last 20 games including a nine-game losing streak heading into this one. They'll hope for a respectable performance as the betting underdogs at home in this one.

Here are the Clippers-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Pelicans Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -200

New Orleans Pelicans: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 220.5 (-108)

Under: 220.5 (-112)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, FanDuel Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers turned in a very promising performance over the Warriors in their last 102-92 win and although they were without Steph Curry, the Clippers managed to dominate the game with their efficient shooting from the field. They were still out-rebounded by their opponents and managed 23 turnovers during the game, so they have a lot of things to clean up in terms of this offense. However, they won a game they were supposed to and have built a nice streak of momentum over the last five.

James Harden is playing at an extremely high level and we're seeing his greatness as a passer once again this season with his 8.1 APG ranking him seventh in the league. It opens the floor for Norman Powell to continue his efficient scoring as a potential All-Star and Ivica Zubac ranking third league-wide with 12.5 RPG. He's also fourth in shooting percentage at 61.4%, so expect the Clippers to continue trying to free him up for open looks in the paint.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans are struggling to remain competitive as they remain without their two franchise stars in Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. CJ McCollum has been doing everything he can to pick up the scoring responsibility, but even his most recent 32-point performance wasn't enough to lift them over the Grizzlies. This team will need players like Trey Murphy and Jordan Hawkins to continue stepping up and providing valuable minutes off the bench.

The Pelicans are filled with athletic talent throughout their roster, but it's clear the team still has some catching up to do in terms of playing with chemistry and finding high-percentage looks. They're just 11-21 ATS this season and have posted a horrible home record at 4-13. The one way they can stand a chance in this one is if they're able to find success hitting their three-pointers. Otherwise, the Pelicans will have to be perfect on defense in stopping James Harden and Norman Powell.

Final Clippers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting between these two squads and the Los Angeles Clippers are certainly in a much better spot given their success over the last five games. The Pelicans have notched just one win over the last month of action and it doesn't seem as though they'll be able to put up much of a fight in this one.

Ivica Zubac of the Clippers should have another massive mismatch on the interior and he'll be leading the effort for Los Angeles with his rebounding. There aren't many players on the Pelicans that can match a body against Zubac, so expect him to find a ton of success scoring the ball inside.

Furthermore, the Clippers are shooting the ball at a high percentage and finding good looks through their half-court offense. Their defense has been playing up-to-par as well, so I don't expect the Pelicans to offer much resistance in what should be an easy win for the Clippers. Let's roll with Los Angeles to win and cover the spread on the road.

Final Clippers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -4.5 (-112)