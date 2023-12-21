Top teams in the Western Conference square off for the first time this season.

Our betting series is back and we're set to bring you an NBA prediction and pick for this pivotal matchup between contenders in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) as both teams sit just one game apart in the Western standings. Check out our NBA odds series for our Clippers-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently leading the Pacific Division and they're one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now riding a nine-game winning streak. It's their longest consecutive streak in quite some time and they've overtaken the Kings for first in the division and fourth in the Western Conference. Their last game was a 120-111 win at Dallas, so they'll hit the road looking for ten in a row.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently second in the Northwest Division and they're second overall in the Western Conference behind the Minnesota Timberwolves. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and come into this one riding a two-game streak. Their last win was dominant as they topped the Grizzlies 116-97, so they'll hope to replicate that success here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Thunder Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +4.5 (-114)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -4.5 (-106)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The experiment in Los Angeles seems to be paying off at the moment as James Harden is returning to his previous MVP-caliber form. We always knew he was capable of carrying a team with his scoring, but the question was how his impact as a “system” would affect Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Well, it's worked swimmingly for them over the last nine games and they officially have three All-Stars in their lineup that can change the game at any moment. Leonard continues to be their most consistent scorer and his efficiency has been off-the-charts this season. Having Harden and George alongside him takes a ton of pressure away from the defense and only works to his favor in situations in which teams double any one of them.

With the Clippers riding their nine-game streak, it's interesting to see them come in as the slight underdogs in this one. Their injury report hasn't been submitted so we're still waiting to see if there's any key absences to work with, but they'll still stand a great chance to win this game if James Harden can have another good scoring performance. Leonard is good for at least 25 points and he'll get his buckets without the defense even noticing – if Harden and George can draw all the attention away from him, they should lead the Clippers to a victory here.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the hero again for Oklahoma City as he put on his cape and hit the last-second jumper to lift the Thunder over the Nuggets 118-117 just two games ago. In the following game, they were able to dominate the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies once again as Gilgeous-Alexander notched 30 points in just three quarters of action. His scoring is dialed-in right now and if he can push this Thunder team to a one-seed in the Western Conference, he could be in line for a possible MVP award. He'll have a tough task scoring against this stout Clippers defense, but expect him to make an impact nonetheless passing the ball. Chet Holmgren has been having success in matchups against slower big men, so look for him to have some success spreading the floor against Ivica Zubac.

The Thunder can win this game if they take care of the basketball and limit opportunities on second-chance buckets. With the amount of weapons the Clippers have on offense, it's rare for them to miss on two-straight possessions so the Thunder will have to squeeze the rock and secure their rebounds. The could see some success running with the Clipper in transition and forcing themselves to get to the free-throw line. With a 9-4 record at home this season, the Thunder crowd should play a significant role in this game.

Final Clippers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting between these two teams this season and they'll see each other two more times after. Of course, they could meet again and likely will in the Playoffs if both teams can continue their hot play. The Clippers can win their tenth-straight game if they're able to lock-in on defense and find dynamic scoring from James Harden.

The Thunder match up well against Clippers and they could see success if they use their young legs and run out in transition. The OKC faithful will make a huge impact in this game and it will certainly feel like a playoff atmosphere. However, The Clippers just have too many ways of beating teams right now and I expect them to make another statement against the Thunder as they continue their win streak.

Final Clippers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +4.5 (-114)