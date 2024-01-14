We are here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Timberwolves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers will head north as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. We are here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Timberwolves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Clippers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 128-119 on Friday night. Initially, they were down 26-23 after the first quarter, But the Clippers led 65-53 at halftime. Then, they built a lead in the third quarter. The Clippers then held off a mad comeback by the Grizzlies. Significantly, Paul George led the way with 37 points. Kawhi Leonard had 22 points. Also, James Harden added 11 points. Amir Coffey had 13 points off the bench while making all six of his shots off the bench. Likewise, Norman Powell had 11 points. The Clippers shot 55.1 percent from the field, including 48.3 percent from the triples. Additionally, they blocked seven shots.

The Timberwolves defeated the Portland Trailblazers 116-93 on Friday night. Amazingly, they built a monster lead early in the game. They extended their lead in the fourth to finish it off. Ultimately, Rudy Gobert led the way with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Naz Reid added 14 points. The Wolves shot 55 percent, including 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they shot 70.8 percent from the charity stripe. The Timberwolves had 35 assists. Moreover, they had 44 rebounds and 14 steals.

The Clippers lead the all-time series 68-60. However, the Timberwolves won the series 2-1 last season. The Clippers are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Timberwolves. Furthermore, they are 3-2 in the last five games at the Target Center.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Timberwolves Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -124

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports SoCal

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are 25-13 entering this matchup. Also, they are 20-18 against the spread. But the Clippers are also 9-3 as the road favorite. However, they are 1-5 against the spread as the road favorite.

The Clippers have plenty of firepower to pack a punch. Moreover, they are fifth in field-goal shooting percentage. The Clippers are also second in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, they are seventh in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Clippers are not as great on the boards as the Wolves, ranking 17th in rebounds. However, they handle the ball well, ranking ninth in turnovers. The Clippers are 16th in blocked shots.

Leonard leads the way with 24 points per game. Furthermore, he shoots 51.8 percent from the field while also shooting 43.2 percent from the triples. George is averaging 23.4 points per game. Also, he is shooting 46.3 percent from the field, including 41.4 percent from the 3-point line. Harden is averaging 17.2 points per game. Concurrently, he is shooting 46.3 percent from the field, including 42.6 percent from the triples. Russell Westbrook is averaging 10.8 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 45.9 percent from the field.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can start shooting the ball efficiently. Then, they must find a way to stop the Wolves from scoring.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves are 27-11 coming into this matchup. Yet, they are only 19-17-2 against the spread. The Wolves are 2-0 as the home underdog. Also, they are 2-0 against the spread as the home underdog.

The Wolves are excellent shooters, ranking sixth in field-goal shooting percentage and 3-point shooting percentage. Also, they are 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Wolves do well on the boards, ranking 11th in rebounds. However, they struggle to handle the basketball, ranking 26th in turnovers. The Wolves have good shot-blocking, ranking seventh in blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards is the best player on the court on most nights. Yet, he only had nine points in the last game. Edwards is averaging 26.3 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 46 percent from the field. Towns has been a force all over the court. So far, he is averaging 21.8 points and nine rebounds per game. Gobert is solid, with 12.8 points and 12 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Reid is averaging 12.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if they can continue to score efficiently and hit their shots from all over the court. Then, they need to force Leonard and George to take bad shots. They will also need to avoid turning the ball over.

Final Clippers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Wolves likely will win this game. Yes, the Clippers are good enough to win. But there is no way they should be the favorites on the road against a team that has been dominant at home this season. Wolves cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves: +1.5 (-108)