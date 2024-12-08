The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2023-24 NBA season with their championship window still wide open but under growing scrutiny. With a roster featuring star talent, the team was constructed to compete for a title. However, the team has struggled to consistently live up to its lofty expectations. As the trade deadline approaches, it's becoming increasingly clear that a reshuffle is necessary. This is not just to reinvigorate the team but to give the organization a realistic shot at maximizing its potential before the window shuts for good.

The Season So Far

Heading into the season, there were questions across the league about whether a slow start might push the Clippers toward a rebuild. Despite losing Paul George in free agency and Kawhi Leonard’s ongoing absence, the team has stayed competitive. They have been driven by standout performances. Norman Powell is enjoying a career-best season, emerging as a legitimate Most Improved Player candidate. Meanwhile, center Ivica Zubac has anchored the paint with consistent play. James Harden has taken on the role of offensive orchestrator, and newcomer Derrick Jones Jr. has solidified himself as a reliable starter. In addition, reserve additions Kris Dunn and Kevin Porter Jr. have provided valuable minutes off the bench. They have gived the Clippers much-needed depth. Still, we cannot say that this is a title favorite, especially with arguably their biggest star not yet seeing action this season.

Here we will discuss the players on the Los Angeles Clippers' roster who must be traded soon in the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

Kawhi Leonard

Trading Kawhi Leonard might feel unthinkable for Clippers fans. Leonard, after all, remains one of the league’s best two-way players when healthy. He can dominate both ends of the floor, particularly in high-stakes playoff moments. However, his availability—or lack thereof—has become a significant issue. Leonard’s ongoing injury concerns have kept him sidelined for extended stretches each season. This has made it difficult for the Clippers to rely on their superstar when it matters most. The burden of load management has disrupted team chemistry, forcing constant lineup changes and adjustments.

Yes, Leonard’s skill set makes him nearly irreplaceable on paper. That said, his massive contract and inconsistent availability have turned him into a questionable asset. The Clippers must weigh the long-term benefits of moving on while Leonard still holds significant value. Contenders pushing for a deep playoff run, particularly in the Eastern Conference, would undoubtedly pay a premium for Leonard’s championship experience and elite two-way ability. In return, the Clippers could acquire young assets, draft capital, or role players better suited to balance their current roster. It’s a tough decision, but one that could help the team avoid stagnation and build a more sustainable future.

PJ Tucker was expected to bring toughness, defensive intensity, and playoff-tested experience to the Clippers. Instead, he has struggled to find his place in the rotation. Tucker’s production has fallen off a cliff this season, with career-low numbers across nearly every statistical category. His offensive limitations are particularly glaring. The veteran forward’s diminishing mobility has also weakened his defensive impact. That's a trait that once made him invaluable on contending teams.

Acquired as part of the James Harden trade, Tucker now feels more like a contractual burden than a functional piece of the Clippers’ rotation. At this stage, he’s a candidate to be moved as salary filler in a trad. This is particularly true for a team in need of veteran leadership and playoff grit. However, with his age (38) and declining performance, Tucker may not fetch much value on the open market.

When the Clippers acquired Bones Hyland, they hoped he could become a sparkplug off the bench. Unfortunately, Hyland’s tenure in Los Angeles has fallen short of expectations. His ball-dominant, erratic playstyle clashes with a backcourt already featuring Harden. With limited touches and inconsistent opportunities, Hyland has struggled to find a rhythm. His streaky shooting, questionable shot selection, and defensive limitations have further marginalized his role.

The writing was on the wall for Hyland this offseason when the team brought in Kris Dunn to solidify the backup point guard position. At just 24 years old, Hyland still possesses considerable upside. He can possibly join a team looking to invest in his development. With restricted free agency looming this summer, now might be the right time for the Clippers to move him. A rebuilding team could see Hyland as a low-risk, high-reward acquisition. They might also be willing to part with a second-round pick to take a chance on his scoring potential. For the Clippers, it’s an opportunity to clear up backcourt logjams while addressing more immediate needs.

Time to Shake Things Up

For the Clippers, the clock is ticking. Their current roster has yet to fully gel, and their flaws have been glaring in a hyper-competitive Western Conference. Trading Kawhi Leonard, PJ Tucker, and Bones Hyland would be bold but necessary moves to reshape a team that is struggling to find its identity. Leonard’s trade value could provide the foundational pieces for a more sustainable rebuild. Meanwhile, moving Tucker and Hyland would clear out players who no longer fit the team’s direction.