The Club World Cup is back, with Real Madrid looking to snatch their fifth trophy by winning their next to games in Morocco, with Egyptian outfit Al Ahly posing as their first challengers. Check out our Club World Cup odds series, starring our Al Ahly-Real Madrid prediction and pick.

Al Ahly are competing in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup for three years in a row after making statement wins over Auckland City and Seattle Sounders in the previous two rounds.

Real Madrid seek to redeem their disappointing performances since the turn of the calendar. Los Blancos hope that they can get their rhythm back in the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium pitch after losing 1-0 away at Real Mallorca last Sunday.

The team that emerges victorious in this clash will face Brazilian side Flamengo or Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in the final on Saturday evening.

Here are the Al Ahly-Real Madrid soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Club World Cup Odds: Al Ahly-Real Madrid Odds

Al Ahly Cairo: +800

Real Madrid: -370

Draw: +410

Over 2.5 Goals: -142

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch Al Ahly vs. Real Madrid

TV: FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com

Stream: FOX Sports App, fuboTV

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Al Ahly Can Beat Real Madrid

For the third year in a row, Marcel Koller’s team will compete in the competition’s semifinals. They could pose a challenge to the Spanish powerhouses, as they have been making their names known in leading the Egyptian Premier League with 37 points, six more than Pyramids in second place, and have won all 15 of their games.

Although Al Ahly has never won the Club World Cup, they have participated in the most games ever at 20. The Red Devils defeated Seattle 1-0 in the second round on Saturday after defeating Auckland 3-0 in the previous round, thanks to a deflected goal from substitute Mohamed Magdy in the 88th minute.

The Red Devils have now extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 23 matches, including wins in each of their last five fixtures.

Long-term absentees Mostafa Shobeir, Karim Fouad and Akram Tawfikwill not see time in the pitch with the current Champions League victors. The back four formation of Mohamed Hany, Mahmoud Metwaly, Mohamed Abdelmonem, and Ali Maaloul will be expected to keep an intact defensive wall, while Aliou Dieng, Amr El Solia, and Hamdi Fathi are set to take midfield duties. Koller may also implement changes in the front, with Ahmed Abdel Kader, Hussein El Shahat, and Mohamed Sherif taking starting forward duties.

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Al Ahly

Meanwhile, the Vikings head into the game against the Egyptian opposition in what probably is their worst moment of the season. Carlo Ancelotti’s men suffered serious setbacks in their quest for the La Liga title, as Nacho’s own goal gave a 1-0 victory to Mallorca. The former La Liga and Champions League winners now sit eight points behind bitter rivals FC Barcelona in the Spanish top flight table.

While Real Madrid has shown vulnerability in their last games, the Whites have always enjoyed playing the Club World Cup, as they have won all of their previous four finals. Their quest to their fifth trophy could be a boost the squad’s morale as they set themselves ready for the Champions League round of 16 fixture against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

As for Real Madrid, they will have to cope without the services of Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, and Lucas Vazquez. David Alaba’s recovery might see him overtake Eduardo Camavinga at the left-back position. Veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are expected to return to the starting lineup after spending the previous matches off the bench, while Rodrygo will likely retain his place as the central striker in the absence of Benzema.

Final Al Ahly-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick

Real Madrid will not cruise this tournament easily, as the Egyptian squad has shown better form, class, and showmanship in the pitch. Despite the long list of players sidelined due to their injuries, Madrid is expected to take advantage of their experience and superior quality to come out as victors in this match. Expect the Whites to bounce back and cause a lot of problems for the Egyptian club Al Ahly.

Final Al Ahly-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick: Real Madrid (-370)