The NBA's Summer League schedule starts in California, includes a stayover in Salt Lake City, and ends with a two-week whirlwind in Las Vegas. Lottery picks and late second-round selections battle European-based talents and undrafted free agents. G-Leaguers on two-way contracts made their cases for guaranteed spots once the 2024-25 NBA regular season rolls around. Fans and front offices get to see a wide variety of talents compete on the court, leading to an array of small-sample-size opinions.

Being on the scene taking in the NBA action firsthand from behind the benches leaves a different impression than a television viewing experience. The ClutchPoints NBA2k25 All-Summer League Squads highlight 15 of the best players this summer with an ending note on five who must keep working after subpar performances in Sin City.

NBA All-Summer League First Team

The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat are meeting in the NBA2k25 Summer League Championship Game title game for a reason. Scotty Pippen Jr. and GG Jackson have overwhelmed overmatched opponents early, often, and consistently. Pippen Jr. is averaging 20 points and 8.2 assists after a triple-double in the semifinals. No one is setting up teammates better.

The Grizzlies barely got through to the finals as the Los Angeles Clippers fell one point short of the last game in Las Vegas behind Jordan Miller's high-octane offense. Jordan Miller paced the Clippers with 25.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks per game (28.2 minutes). Winning teams are usually well-represented on the individual award lists and that holds true here.

Jalen Wilson put up 24.3 points on 55.6% three-point shooting and showing the Brooklyn Nets there is something to build on post-Mikal Bridges. Donovan Clingan's 12.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game for the Portland Trail Blazers topped the charts in Las Vegas. There is little doubt the UConn big man is ready for NBA action. It was hard to keep those three standouts off of the first team.

G: Scotty Pippen Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

G: Jalen Wilson (Brooklyn Nets)

F: Jordan Miller (Los Angeles Clippers)

F: GG Jackson (Memphis Grizzlies)

C: Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)

NBA All-Summer League Second Team

The New York Knicks found a second-rounder capable of leading the second unit this summer. Tyler Kolek's 7.3 assists to 1.3 turnovers per game in a hectic situation is a revelation for Tom Thibodeau rotations. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges will need to manage the miles during the regular season for the Big Apple's bet on a Villanova core to pay off in the NBA Playoffs.

Reed Sheppard averaged 20 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. Sheppard snatching 11 steals in four games will help convince skeptics that a smaller frame will not be a problem. More importantly from a league marketing perspective, the 20-year-old captured a generation of young fans and will move plenty of merchandise.

Chris Livingston was the last pick of the 2023 NBA Draft but the 20-year-old showed a wisdom beyond the years in Las Vegas. Averaging over 15 points and nine rebounds while shooting over 41% from beyond the arc was a strong statement for a roster spot. Orlando Robinson was half a rebound short of averaging a double-double while stretching the floor and playing stout defense.

G: Tyler Kolek (New York Knicks)

G: Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)

F: Chris Livingston (Milwaukee Bucks)

F: Orlando Robinson (Houston Rockets)

C: Adama Sanogo (Chicago Bulls)

Summer League All-Rookie Team

Older, more experienced players are supposed to dominate during the summer sessions. Rookies still deserve room to be credited for coming on strong as professionals. Those not mentioned above have a place here.

Dalton Knect has connected on 39.1% from three-point range on 7.7 attempts per game volume. LeBron James can work with those numbers, just ask Austin Reaves. Fans coming to watch Bronny James saw Knect average 21.1 points while leading the Los Angeles Lakers in scoring.

Bub Carrington (the NBA's youngest player) averaged 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Kel'el Ware looks like the Miami Heat's next homegrown star. He is averaging 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 assists in 25.5 minutes per game.

Matas Buzelis is a bundle of energy to boost a rebuild in the Windy City. Tristan da Silva gives the Orlando Magic options to retain financial flexibility as their young playoff roster gets more expensive. Both looked a cut above the rest of the rookies on display in the desert.

G: Bub Carrington (Minnesota Timberwolves)

G: Dalton Knect (Los Angeles Lakers)

F: Kel'el Ware (Miami Heat)

F: Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic)

CF: Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls)

Summer League Better Left in Las Vegas Team

The ClutchPoints NBA2k25 Summer League Better Left in Las Vegas Team is akin to Sportcenter's Not Top 10 on Friday. These players will feel like they left a lot on the table over the past two weeks. Positions matter little here as these nominees may not have a spot with their current teams after training camp.

Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans)

Rob Dillingham (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Isaiah Collier (Utah Jazz)

Marcus Sasser (Houston Rockets)

Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)

Jordan Hawkins won a ring with UConn but cannot run a Summer League offense. Hawkins failed to jumpstart the Pelicans and will likely pay for the shortcomings with playing time yet again. Alex Sarr could not buy a bucket, going 0-15 from the field against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 2024 NBA Draft's second overall pick averaged 5.5 points per game, the lowest of any first-rounder.

Rob Dillingham had a hard time finding easy looks while shaking off some injury-related rust. Isaiah Collier coughed up at least one turnover per quarter while shooting 9.1% from three-point range. A 60% success rate from the free throw line does not bode well for the future either. An uncomfortable-looking Marcus Sasser also had problems with sloppy turnovers (3.4) and an inaccurate three-point shot (25%).

It will be tough but these five prospects will have to shake off a poor summer while on their respective pre-training camp vacations.