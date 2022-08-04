Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire come through for the Kansas City Chiefs this 2022 NFL season?

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has missed 10 of his 33 possible starts for the Kansas City Chiefs in just two seasons in the NFL. As such, some feel he has failed to have a major impact in any area.

To illustrate, in the third and fourth weeks of 2021, his performance was improving with back-to-back 100-yard running performances of 17/100 and 14/102. He also had a combined four receptions for 21 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Edwards-Helaire then had to miss five games due to a left knee injury (MCL sprain). His return to the field afterward resulted in a mixed role and unimpressive figures. He had 281 combined yards with four touchdowns and 11 catches after his return. Edwards-Helaire also missed three additional starts in late December due to a shoulder problem. He even missed one in the postseason).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire looking clean in practice this AM, coming off the PUP👀 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/HmKjKjttEO — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) July 27, 2022

In his 23 games over two NFL seasons, Edwards-Helaire has 355 touches for 1,726 total yards. He also recorded 11 touchdowns and 55 receptions. In PPR formats, his metrics translated to 293.3 fantasy points – 12.77 per week. Assuming he plays a full season in 2022, however, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has the potential to be a top-tier RB2.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

Edwards-Helaire was selected with the 27th overall running back ranking in the NFFC early draft season with an ADP of 78. This is mainly due to Ronald Jones’ accession to the Chiefs’ running back depth chart and Edwards-Helaire’s injury history.

This season, Kansas City will definitely alternate at least those two running backs in their backfield. Clyde Edwards-Helaire isn’t a runaway superstar, but he does tend to do well when healthy with the ability to score a lot of points. The Chiefs should give him at least 15 touches a week, which would result in 1,300 combined yards, 6–8 TDs, and roughly three receptions per game. However, in order to achieve these high objectives, Edwards-Helaire must remain healthy.

Fans and experts alike have had great hopes for Edwards-Helaire for the past two seasons. Unfortunately, they have also been let down each time. Some hope that this is the year he has a stellar Fantasy campaign.

Edwards-Helaire’s current fantasy draft value is one interesting thing. Over the previous two seasons, the majority of leagues had selected him in the first three rounds of the draft. This time around, he most certainly won’t be chosen until Round 5. Again, he is looking at internal opposition from Ronald Jones and perhaps even Jerick McKinnon once more. Still, Edwards-Helaire ought to start and should participate in passing runs as well.

Keep in mind also that Jones recorded just 6.9 percent missed or broken tackles compared to Edwards-Helaire’s 11.8. Additionally, the latter gained more yards after contact on each try. While fantasy managers should anticipate that Edwards-Helaire will be the primary pass-catching back for Kansas City, it’s crucial to consider who gets the goal-line touches since it will affect how much his worth may increase.

When it comes to how Andy Reid divides the carries, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and RoJo should be divided evenly. Still, the former LSU star should be the main RB receiver and two-minute drill back. That is really important. If things fall into place, this may result in Edwards-Helaire having his best fantasy season ever. This is especially true if he has some touches around the goal line.

When it comes to running backs with the Chiefs’ first team, it’s been Clyde Edwards-Helaire taking the first rep almost every series. Jerick McKinnon has usually been the next up with Isiah Pacheco, Ronald Jones and Derrick Gore and mixing in from time to time. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

If Edwards-Helaire slides closer to RB30 or on the opposite side of it, fantasy managers shouldn’t be hesitant to choose him outside the top 24. Remember that he will run behind one of the top offensive lines in the league, which underwent a complete offensive line rebuild before the 2021 season.

There is a route to success if Edwards-Helaire can be a key target in the passing game. He, however, needs to remain healthy after missing 10 games over the last two seasons. Pundits like Edwards-Helaire as a low-end No. 2 running back/flex, with his value being better in PPR.

The bottom line is this might be his big breakout season. Fans just hope that he will be the primary pass receiver and Jones doesn’t receive the majority of the workload on rushing downs. If the opposite happens, Edwards-Helaire would thereafter fail once more.