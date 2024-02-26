CM Punk, last seen in WWE 2K15, will “make it [his] thing to get to the bottom of this” on why he's not part of the WWE 2K24 roster.
Today, CM Punk took to Instagram to echo the complaints of many fans about his absence from the WWE 2K24 roster. He posted a video on Stories to acknowledge people's petition to have him on the game, despite his understanding that he might have been “too late to the party” at returning to WWE.
CM Punk acknowledges that the WWE 2K24 roster has been fully revealed by Visual Concepts and 2K on social media and through partnered content creators, but quite understandably, he is not part of it since 2K usually has a SummerSlam cutoff for the roster and Punk only returned to WWE in Survivor Series some three months after.
He also noted that he isn't teased in the upcoming DLC pack that will be packaged in the Season Pass of the game. Hence, it's easy to conclude that CM Punk will not be in the game in any capacity this year.
However, fans of the five-time WWE World Champion might have some reason to hope and believe that he might make the cut after all. CM Punk currently is injured and has a lot of time on his hands right now, so it's entirely possible for 2K and Visual Concepts to make last-minute arrangements to get his likeness into the game.
The fact that WWE 2K Games also acknowledged his posts with replies might also indicate that Punk isn't doing this on his own and might be an elaborate plan to stir up some noise before finally revealing that he's in fact in the game.
If ever Punk doesn't end up being part of the WWE 2K24 roster, then this online video he posted may have just gotten his fans' hopes up for nothing, so we're really hoping that he'll be playable in the game after all.
WWE 2K24 Releases in Eight Days
WWE 2K24 is set to have a release date of March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with owners of the Digital Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions gaining access to the game as early as March 5, 2024. This means that players can gain access to the game as early as eight days from now, which isn't that long of a wait anymore.
WWE 2K24 sees the return of the Casket Match and the Ambulance Match, the inclusion of the Gauntlet Match, and an expanded Backstage Brawl match type, among many other new gameplay features and improvements. Currently, the game boasts over 360 plus playable characters, including DLC and pre-order bonus only characters, making it the largest roster of any WWE 2K game at launch to date.