Published November 22, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

CM Punk used to be front and center of the upcoming AEW video game, AEW Fight Forever, which is eventually set to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. However, ever since his infamous media scrum post AEW All Out, the company has since been quiet on who used to be one of its biggest stars. This silence appears to extend to video games, too, as it appears that CM Punk has been quietly removed from AEW Fight Forever.

CM Punk Missing in Latest AEW Fight Forever Trailer

While it has not been confirmed or officially announced, CM Punk’s likeness was not present in the game’s latest trailer. While he used to be put front and center in previous marketing materials, he was removed from the game’s latest key visual.

CM Punk has been removed from the cover of AEW Fight Forever game. pic.twitter.com/XXyYEIYu6I — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 19, 2022

It’s odd not to see CM Punk in the cover and the trailer, especially since the trailer featured speaking roles for some of AEW’s biggest stars like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Hangman Adam Page, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Perhaps, this is a way for AEW CEO Tony Khan to appease the locker room that has grown to hate CM Punk, or maybe this is how The Elite’s Kenny Omega gets back on CM Punk with his beef with him, as Omega has a prominent role on the development of the video game. Whichever is the case, AEW has been quiet on Punk’s official status with the game, and THQ Nordic also has not made any official statement, either.

CM Punk has since returned to TV appearing in the Talking Dead show and as a commentator at Cage Fury Fighting. While the “Voice of the Voiceless” remains popular with a lot of wrestling fans, there’s definitely a segment of the AEW fandom that he has totally ticked off, as demonstrated by this clip from The Elite’s comeback match against Death Triangle in the recently-concluded Full Gear pay-per-view for the AEW Trios Championship.

That “Fuck CM Punk” chant 👀 pic.twitter.com/vTVpoRckao — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 20, 2022

So, removing CM Punk from AEW Fight Forever will definitely cause a stir, dividing the wrestling world between two camps – those who would rather keep it that way, and those who would continue to support Punk and lobby for his return to the game. Whichever the case is, we’ll probably not know until AEW and THQ Nordic makes an official statement, or until the game finally comes out.