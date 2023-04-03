Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most star-studded couples. They’ve been dating for almost two years now, but they appear to have finally gotten less camera-shy, new photos show.

While Holland and Zendaya were at an airport in Mumbai on April 2, the two were photographed by TMZ and the pictures show the two holding hands (and here we thought Holland’s strong grip only applied to his Spider-Man roles). Perhaps this doesn’t seem like a big deal, but these photos are a strong juxtaposition to what we saw just a few days earlier at a gala where they didn’t even walk on the red carpet together (this can also be seen in the TMZ report).

Both Holland and Zendaya are uber-talented and some of the biggest names of their generation. They were recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ, respectively. The two have refused to be locked into a proverbial box by the MCU and have both spread their wings in recent years. Holland took on some voice-acting roles in Spies in Disguise and Onward while also dipping his toe into more dramatic roles in The Devil All the Time and Cherry. Zendaya made a name for herself on Shake It Up many years ago but has gained critical acclaim for her role in Euphoria. She was recently seen in Malcolm & Marie from the mind of Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and will star in Dune: Part Two later this year.

Like the other live-action Spider-Men and their on-screen love interests, Holland and Zendaya began dating at some point during their time working on the MCU Spider-Man trilogy (though it’s a shame that their chemistry didn’t truly pop until No Way Home).

Very little can be taken from these photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya in Mumbai without going into speculative territory, but it’s good to see them happy and hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before their inevitable returns as Spider-Man and MJ.