With Coachella wrapping its three day festivities, it’s time to delve into some of the most iconic outfits of the festival season. Whether its Kylie Jenner’s chic white and sheer look or Paris Hilton’s dresses, it’s up to you to decide who wore it best.

Coachella, a world-renowned music and arts festival held annually in California, has become synonymous with its unique and iconic fashion trends. With its bohemian, hippie, and eclectic vibe, Coachella has become a global fashion phenomenon that sets trends and influences style for the festival season and beyond. From floral crowns to fringe, crochet tops to cutoff shorts, and flowing maxi dresses to bold accessories, the festival’s fashion is a vibrant and expensive celebration of music. The festival’s unique fashion scene has evolved into a cultural moment that’s distinctively Coachella.

First up is social media influencer and Anything Goes podcaster Emma Chamberlain kept it simple but unique in her all strapless denim mini dress and red loafers.

Then there’s Camila Mendes, known for her role as Veronica in Riverdale, wearing a unique yellow dress.

And of course there’s the daughter of Will Smith, Willow Smith, who wore an asymmetrically hemmed dress, denim straps layered over top.

Who could forget singer Labrinth, wearing an all black suit for the event.

Last up is Lil Nas X in a puffer jacket, plaid skirt, and heeled black boots.