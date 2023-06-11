In what was a forgettable season for the Chicago Bulls, Coby White impressed during the 2022-23 campaign. In fact, White very well may be one of the guards of the future for Chicago.

Despite dealing with trade rumors, White posted 9.7 points per game on 44.3 percent field goal and 37.2 percent three-point shooting. Although his points per game average was down from previous seasons, he's displayed potential without question. White played much better overall in the second-half of the season as well.

However, he is going to be a restricted free agent. The Bulls will need to decide if they want to bring him back, and whether or not they want to match offers from possible free agency suitors.

It wouldn't be surprising to see White draw interest from all around the league. Don't be shocked if NBA championship contenders even pursue White. Without further ado, let's take a look at the three best free agency destinations for Coby White

The Nets endured one of the most up-and-down seasons in recent memory this past year. Brooklyn of course entered the season as NBA Finals contenders with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons on the roster. Things didn't pan out though, despite a decent mid-season run, and both KD and Irving were dealt away following Kyrie's trade request.

Brooklyn received a strong return of players though and ultimately still reached the NBA playoffs. Although they were defeated in the postseason, the Nets still feature some talent on the roster. Adding a player like Coby White to strengthen their depth may be of interest to Brooklyn.

The Nets are tied up financially with large contracts belonging to players such as Ben Simmons. So pursuing a superstar free agent is probably out of the question. Signing White may be realistic, however.

Coby White could receive a major role for a contending team, which may lead him to be willing to take even less money to join Brooklyn. The Nets might envision him as a star of the future. At just 23-years old, this fit makes sense for both White and Brooklyn.

The Celtics have questions to answer this offseason. Notably, they must decide whether or not to break up the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics also need to address other areas on their roster. Marcus Smart's future may be in question as well with Boston, so adding guard depth will be important. Regardless of what the future holds for Smart, trading for/signing an extra guard should be a priority.

Coby White is a player that might excel in Boston. We've seen role players such as Derrick White and Payton Pritchard enjoy memorable moments with the team. Perhaps joining the Celtics would bring the best out of Coby White.

1. Chicago Bulls

Finally, a return to the Bulls would be the best fit for White. It also is the most realistic option.

Chicago was surely pleased with the way Coby White finished his 2022-23 campaign. His points and assist numbers increased, and the Bulls may believe he's a budding star.

With Chicago hoping to return to contention soon, they will probably do whatever it takes to keep White on the roster. As a restricted free agent, the Bulls have the upper-hand.

But the fit also is good for White. He's found success in Chicago, so playing in a comfortable situation should lead to further improved play.