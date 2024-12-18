The Yankees made headlines by acquiring Cody Bellinger from the Cubs, aiming to bolster their outfield after missing out on Juan Soto. Bellinger, 29, brings a strong resume as a former MVP and a reliable bat, though his 2024 numbers — a .266 average with 18 homers and 78 RBIs — suggest room for improvement. This move comes with more than just on-field implications. Bellinger’s wife, Chase Carter, shares a bit of history with current Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton, Outkick reports.

Carter, a model with a successful career that includes posing for Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated, dated Stanton for two years before marrying Bellinger in 2022. Now, the two MVPs find themselves sharing a clubhouse and possibly even the lineup.

Fans and social media enthusiasts wasted no time speculating about potential tensions, but Bellinger and Stanton remain consummate professionals. Both have experienced the highs and lows of the baseball spotlight and understand that distractions can’t interfere with performance on the field.

Professionals Over Drama in the Bronx

While the personal connections might draw early attention, neither player seems likely to let off-field history disrupt their focus. Stanton, enjoying his New York lifestyle as a single athlete, has shown resilience through years of playing under the media microscope. Bellinger, on the other hand, seems firmly settled into family life with Carter and their two daughters.

Yankees fans can expect the awkwardness to dissipate quickly as both players focus on delivering results for a team hungry for postseason success. Bellinger, with $52.5 million left on his contract and an opt-out option after 2025, faces high expectations from fans and management alike. Improving his power numbers in the Bronx will be key, especially in a lineup that could feature him and Stanton hitting back-to-back.

In baseball, shared history among teammates is nothing new. Veterans like Bellinger and Stanton understand the importance of putting team goals first. While the narrative may provide temporary entertainment for fans, the focus will inevitably return to what matters most—winning games.