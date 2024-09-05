ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 97: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady continues on the main card with a fight between Cody Durden and Matt Schnell in a bantamweight matchup. Durden is stepping in on just a couple of day’s notice on the heels of back-to-back losses for the first time in his UFC career meanwhile, Schnell is coming into this fight with two consecutive losses as he looks to get back on track this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Durden-Schnell prediction and pick.

Cody Durden (16-6-1) is here to save to the day after Alessandro Costa had to withdraw from the fight just days before the fight. He has now lost two in a row for the first time in his UFC career and he will be looking to finally get back on track when he faces off against Matt Schnell this weekend at UFC Vegas 97.

Matt Schnell (16-8) has hit a rough patch in his career suffering consecutive defeats with only one win in the last three years. He was getting ready to face off against Alessandro Costa but things changed quickly after Costa withdrew from the fight as he is now taking on Cody Durden in hopes of righting the ship this weekend at UFC Vegas 97.

Here are the UFC Vegas 97 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 97 Odds: Cody Durden-Matt Schnell Odds

Cody Durden: -340

Matt Schnell: +250

Over 2.5 rounds: N/A

Under 2.5 rounds: N/A

Why Cody Durden Will Win

Cody Durden is poised to secure a victory against Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 97 this weekend, despite stepping in as a late replacement.

Despite his last two losses, Durden’s recent performances have showcased improved striking and grappling skills, making him a more well-rounded fighter than when he first entered the promotion.

Matt Schnell has shown alarming fragility in recent fights, particularly in the striking department. He’s been knocked out in three of his last five bouts, raising serious concerns about his chin. Durden, known for his aggressive style, could exploit this weakness.

While both fighters have grappling backgrounds, Durden’s wrestling pedigree gives him an edge. His ability to control opponents on the ground could be a key factor, especially if he can neutralize Schnell’s submission threats.

Stepping in as a late replacement might actually work in Durden’s favor. With less time to prepare specifically for him, Schnell may struggle to adapt to Durden’s style and game plan.

This bout will take place at bantamweight, which could benefit Durden. He’s competed at both flyweight and bantamweight, while Schnell has primarily fought at flyweight. The slight weight advantage could translate to more power and endurance for Durden.

Despite facing setbacks early in his UFC career, Durden has shown remarkable resilience and improvement. His ability to bounce back from losses and adapt his game plan demonstrates a mental toughness that could be crucial in a high-pressure fight.

Cody Durden’s recent form, grappling skills, and the potential to exploit Schnell’s vulnerabilities make him a strong contender to secure a victory at UFC Vegas 97.

Why Matt Schnell Will Win

Despite stepping in as a late replacement, Matt Schnell has a strong chance of defeating Cody Durden at UFC Vegas 97 this weekend.

Schnell boasts a wealth of experience in the UFC’s flyweight division. His well-rounded skill set, combining striking proficiency with a dangerous submission game, makes him a threat in all areas of the fight. This versatility could prove challenging for Durden to handle.

One of Schnell’s greatest strengths is his submission game. With multiple submission victories on his record, including a triangle choke win against Su Mudaerji, Schnell poses a constant threat on the ground. Durden will need to be extremely cautious if the fight goes to the mat.

Schnell has shown the ability to adapt his game plan mid-fight. This adaptability could be crucial against Durden, who is stepping in on short notice and may not have had time to prepare a specific strategy.

Coming off a tough loss in his last fight, Schnell will be highly motivated to get back in the win column. This drive could translate into a more focused and determined performance in the octagon.

While the fight is now taking place at bantamweight, Schnell has competed primarily at flyweight. This could give him a speed advantage over Durden, who has fought at both flyweight and bantamweight.

With Durden stepping in as a late replacement, he may not be in optimal condition or have had adequate time to prepare specifically for Schnell’s style. This could give Schnell a significant edge in the fight.

In conclusion, Matt Schnell’s experience, submission skills, adaptability, and potential advantages in speed and preparation make him a strong favorite to emerge victorious at UFC Vegas 97.

Final Cody Durden-Matt Schnell Prediction & Pick

This should be a scrappy fight between these two flyweight competitors. Both Durden and Schnell can grapple and strike with the best which makes this truly a high-level matchup. Ultimately, while this is a short-notice fight the wrestling pressure of Durden will be enough for him to stay safe in top control where he can land his ground opponent and stay defensively sound against Schnell and outwork him for a unanimous decision victory.

Final Cody Durden-Matt Schnell Prediction & Pick: Cody Durden (-340), Over 2.5 Rounds