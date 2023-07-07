The legendary filmmaker duo of Ethan and Joel Coen (known as the Coen Brothers) seemed like they were on a break from collaborating. However, in a recent interview, Ethan confirmed that the two are reuniting for a new project.

Speaking to Empire for their upcoming issue, Ethan disclosed that he has not “gone solo” and that he will reunite with Joel on another film.

This comes after Carter Burwell (a composer who has worked with the Coen Brothers on a few occasions) said, “Ethan has written and produced on his own I know, but this [The Tragedy of Macbeth] is the first time Joel is directing on his own. Ethan just didn't want to make movies anymore. Ethan seems very happy doing what he's doing, and I'm not sure what Joel will do after this. They also have a ton of scripts they've written together that are sitting on various shelves. I hope maybe they get back to those. I've read some of those, and they are great. We are all at an age where we just don't know… we could all retire. It's a wonderfully unpredictable business.”

As a collective, the Coen Brothers have made some classics like Barton Fink, Fargo, and The Big Lebowski. They've done so many projects where one (or both) wrote the screenplay and one (usually Joel) would direct the film. But the two have also co-directed films such as No Country for Old Men, Inside Llewyn Davis, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. As Burwell pointed out, Joel did direct and write his own adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth. The black-and-white film starred Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. It'll be great to see the duo join forces once again — it has been too long.