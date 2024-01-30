The Coen Brothers is working on a movie together after split, but this time, it will be a bloody horror movie.

Fans of Coen brothers can expect a “very bloody” horror movie soon.

Renowned filmmakers Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke recently led a Master Class at the Tromso International Film Festival in Norway. Sparking excitement with a revelation about their next project. Fans have eagerly awaited the Coen Brothers' return since 2018's “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” and now it seems their patience is about to pay off.

During the Master Class, Ethan Coen confirmed that he and his brother Joel Coen already penned a new script together and intend to helm it in the near future. The buzzworthy aspect? It's a pure horror film, And it's going to be a promising intense bloodshed that harks back to their classic “Blood Simple.”

Cooke chimed in, describing the project as “horribly funny,” adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. While all preparations are in place, Joel may need to wrap up another project before they dive into production. However, there's hope that filming could commence by the end of the year.

For fans of the Coen Brothers' eclectic movie lists, this news is a cause for celebration. Their portfolio boasts acclaimed titles like “No Country For Old Men,” “Fargo,” and “The Big Lebowski,” among others. The prospect of them tackling horror adds a thrilling dimension to their already impressive body of work.

In the meantime, audiences can anticipate Ethan Coen's upcoming release, “Drive-Away Dolls,” a lesbian road movie co-written and co-directed with Cooke. Despite a delay due to industry strikes, the film has garnered early praise.