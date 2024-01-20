The Coen Brothers are working on something, collaborating on yet another breakthrough films like their past works.

The Coen Brothers are set to make another breakthrough in their careers.

According to Empire Magazine, Ethan Coen, one half of the Coen brothers, is set to make his solo fiction debut with Drive-Away Dolls. The film will be about a vibrant lesbian road movie co-created with his wife and longtime editor, Tricia Cooke. While Ethan and Tricia have been working on separate projects in recent years, this collaboration promises a rollicking romp.

What's more is that it defies the typical narrative of LGBT films.

Drive-Away Dolls features Margaret Qualley as Jamie, a free-spirited character escaping a breakup. With Geraldine Viswanathan as her uptight friend Marian. The duo embarks on a road trip to Tallahassee, inadvertently getting entangled in criminal activities along the way.

Ethan from the Coen Brothers emphasizes the film's intent not to delve into the stereotypical portrayal of the pain of being gay. “There are movies about the pain of being gay. That can be a good movie or a bad movie, like any other, but that is not something we were going to do. We have people for that.”

The movie originated from an idea Cooke had two decades ago. And it maintains a 1990s setting to preserve the essence of the caper genre. Cooke explains, “We wanted to make a genre movie because we lacked those in the LGBT world. There really weren’t a lot of comedies for the queer world; still aren’t.”

Now, despite the separate ventures of the Coen Brothers, Ethan hints at a future collaboration with his brother Joel.

The Coen Brothers are “working on writing something” together again. (Source: https://t.co/CNGCPRT2e3) pic.twitter.com/YPnlavoD5B — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 19, 2024

This would be an exciting trajectory for the Coen-Coen-Cooke trifecta in the world of filmmaking.