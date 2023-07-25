Colby Covington is manifesting a fight with Conor McGregor in the near future.

Although not official, it's looking very likely that Covington will challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title at UFC 295 which takes place Nov. 10 in Madison Square Garden, New York.

In what will be Covington's third attempt at becoming welterweight champion, “Chaos” remains extremely confident of his chances.

So much so, that he's already eyeing up his next fight in McGregor should he become the new king at 170 pounds.

“That’s the big fight, that’s what people want to see,” Covington said in a Q&A at a Turning Points USA Chapter Leadership Summit (via MMA Mania). “They want to see USA vs. Ireland, they want to see the money fight. That fight sells, I think that’s the biggest fight the UFC could ever do. And I think it lines up perfectly after I beat Leon Edwards Scissorhands this fall.

“I think Conor’s gonna have some things to say when I get that welterweight title in a couple of months. I think before next winter Conor and I square up, and we see who the baddest man on the planet is.”

For now, McGregor's UFC comeback remains very much uncertain, especially as he continues to be absent from the USADA drug testing pool.

However, the Irishman has made no secret of his desire to become a three-weight champion by potentially challenging for the welterweight title.

Perhaps, when he does eventually return, he could end up facing Covington? The build-up would certainly be entertaining as it'll have plenty of trash talk and animosity. Covington even addressed whether he'd antagonize McGregor's Irish fans like he's done with Brazilian fans in the past.

“It depends on how the Irish fans treat me, you know,” Covington said. “If they’re yelling at me like the Portuguese Brazilian fans, ‘You will die, you will die,’ then you know I might just bring you an act and I might just say some mean words to you.

“But you know, this is the professional fight business, this isn’t the feelings business. This is the professional fight business. So if you’re mad about words I’m saying, you’re probably in the wrong sport.”

But for now, Covington has to get past Edwards.

“I got Leon Edwards Scissorhands, it’s going to be a re-enactment of 1776 and the revolutionary war when we took our independence back,” he added. “And when I get done with Leon, I think Conor’s gonna have something to say.”