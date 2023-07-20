Leon Edwards will definitely be fighting before the end of the year.

Edwards is coming off his first welterweight title defense after a majority decision victory over former champion Kamaru Usman in their trilogy fight at UFC 286 back in March.

Right from the get-go, UFC president Dana White revealed Colby Covington would be next in line for a title shot much to the dismay of Edwards.

Eventually, the Briton was on board with the idea but revealed he wouldn't be competing at the UFC London card — which takes place this weekend — as initially expected. Since then, there has been uncertainty regarding Edwards, let alone the fight against Covington.

Until now as White provided an update on when “Rocky” could return to action.

“Before the end of the year,” White told TNT Sports in a recent interview when asked for an update on Edwards. “We'll see him before the end of the year. He could play out to be possibly fight at MSG.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Again, stuff which we're still working on. We're up to October figured out right now.”

MSG, or Madison Square Garden, of course, will play host to UFC 295 on Nov. 11 which is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between current champion Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

MSG cards usually tend to be stacked given the history of the venue and it looks like UFC 295 will be no different if we're potentially getting a heavyweight and welterweight title fight on the same night.

That said, the question still remains — will Edwards fight Covington?

White didn't offer any update on whom Edwards would be fighting, but given how stubborn he's been on “Chaos” being the next challenger over the course of the year, it's safe to say that is still the fight on the cards.