The Suite Life of Zack and Cody/on Deck is a distant memory for Cole Sprouse.

The Suite Life on Deck was iconic for many Disney Channel fans. However, one of the stars, Cole Sprouse, doesn't remember much of it.

It's all a blur

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sprouse said that the whole experience on the Disney Channel show is a blur. He was asked about Kim Rhodes‘ recollection of Dylan Sprouse sticking up for her.

“Yeah, I mean, honestly a lot of the cast and crew I still talk to from Suite Life. I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it's kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family,” he said. “That's very nice of her [Kim Rhodes] to say that. If I'm being fully honest, when you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory. So, I don't really remember too much of that period.

“The specific details are kind of lost. It was a different time. I love Kim. I'm glad to hear that she looks back on all that fun,” he continued.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse starred in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 until 2008. They led three seasons and 87 episodes. Right after the original series concluded, The Suite Life on Deck, a new spin-off, was released. This brought Zack and Cody to a new location: A study-abroad cruise ship.

In The Suite Life on Deck, the Sprouse twins were joined by newcomers and old friends. Brenda Song and Phill Lewis both returns as London Tipton and Marion Moseby, respectively. Matthew Timmons, Debby Ryan, and Marcus Little were some of the new cast members.