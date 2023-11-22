Actress Kim Rhodes opened up recently on a podcast about how Dylan Sprouse had her back during set of show.

In a recent Back to the Best podcast, she discussed how Dylan and Cole Sprouse had her back during her pregnancy, according to US Weekly.

Apparently, a script involved a fat joke, and Sprouse didn't read the line.

“He just kept skipping over it,” Rhodes reflected. “It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it and skipping it and skipping it.”

During this time, Dylan was 15. That didn't stop him from getting into it with a producer when they went live in front of an audience.

“He goes, ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny, and I'll say it.' That's my little man,” she said.

“They're both my little men,” the actress added, referring to Cole as well.

Rhodes played the mom of Dylan and Cole in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which ran on Disney from 2005 to 2008. Later, the twins went to star in The Suite Life on Deck, but Rhodes did not continue with the spinoff. Suite Life came to an end in 2011.

The actress has appeared in many other projects. She was Ensign Lyndsay Ballard in the Ashes to Ashes episode of Star Trek Voyager. Also, she had parts on two soap operas and was Sheriff Jody Mills on Supernatural, according to TMDB.

It sounds like Dylan Sprouse's actions impacted Kim Rhodes, and it's good to hear he stood up for her during that time.