On this day, Zack and Cody fans can celebrate the iconic reservation made for this day in a Season 1 episode of The Suite Life on Deck.

In the Season 1 episode of The Suite Life on Deck (a spin-off of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) titled “When in Rome,” the twins attempt to make a reservation at an Italian restaurant. “I can squeeze you in at 7:30… on November 16, 2023,” the waitress informs them.

“But, that's in 15 years!” Cody (Cole Sprouse) exclaims.

Zack (Dylan Sprouse) quips, “But I don't feel like Italian that day.”

This is an iconic moment from the Disney Channel show. I wonder if 15 years later, Zack is finally craving Italian food.

The Suite Life on Deck was a spin-off of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. It aired from September 26, 2008, to May 6, 2011, and ran for four seasons and 71 episodes. A one-off film was also made: The Suite Life Movie.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse played Zack and Cody, respectively. In the original series, the show followed the adventures of the twins who live in the Tipton Hotel in Boston. That show aired from March 18, 2005, to September 1, 2008. Three seasons and 87 episodes were made. Brenda Song, Ashley Tisdale, Kim Rhodes, and Phill Lewis also starred in the series.

Not even a month later, The Suite Life on Deck premiered on Disney Channel. The spin-off transported the kids to a new location: A cruise ship. Dylan and Cole Sprouse returned as Zack and Cody, along with Brenda Song's London Tipton and Phill Lewis' Marion Moseby.

However, as with any spin-off, new characters were also introduced. Most notably, Debby Ryan joined as Bailey Pickett. From Seasons 2-3, Marcus Little played Doc Shaw, and Matthew Timmons played Woody. Zoey Deutch even had a role in the third season.

It's amazing to see the impact The Suite Life on Deck and Zack and Cody in general have on pop culture. Even over a decade after it first premiered.