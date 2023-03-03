The Miami Hurricanes will travel to take on the Florida Gators in a Friday night college baseball matchup at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Miami-Florida prediction and pick.

Miami has surged to a 7-2 record this season, dropping a midweek contest to Florida Atlantic last time out. The Hurricanes have dominated at home, with a 7-1 record. Gino DiMare has been the head coach since the 2019 season, taking the Hurricanes to the NCAA Tournament in all three full seasons.

Florida has gone 8-2 this season, including an impressive 6-2 mark at their home ballpark. The Gators dropped a midweek contest to Jacksonville last time out. At the helm since 2008, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has guided the Gators to the NCAA Tournament in every full season, winning a national title in 2017.

Here are the Miami-Florida college baseball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Miami-Florida Odds

Miami Hurricanes: +1.5 (-155)

Florida Gators: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 11 (-115)

Under: 11 (-115)

How To Watch Miami vs. Florida

TV:

Stream: SEC Network Plus

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

Zach Levenson has dominated in the early going, leading the team with a .500 batting average and three doubles, also bashing three home runs, tied for second on the team. Levenson is not selling out for power either, walking eight times to just three strikeouts. Yohandy Morales has supplied a ton of power, leading the team with four home runs and ranking second with 12 RBI. Morales has also stolen two bases in as many attempts. Blake Cyr leads the team with 13 RBI, also hitting three home runs.

The Hurricanes are still waiting for the bat of CJ Kayfus to heat up. After leading Miami in almost all offensive categories in 2022, Kayfus has hit .235 with two home runs but has walked more than he has struck out. Miami has slashed .308/.420/.600 with 24 (!!!) home runs this season.

Gage Ziehl will take the mound in this one, making his third start of the season. The sophomore is in his first season as a starter, leading the team with 30 appearances last season. In his two starts, Ziehl has pitched to an 11.57 ERA with 11 strikeouts in seven innings. Star closer Andrew Walters returned despite being drafted last season, firing 4.1 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks this season. Miami has registered a 3.49 ERA with 113 strikeouts in 80 innings this season.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

Florida’s offense has put up video game numbers in the early going of this season. Two-way sophomore Jac Caglianone has hit an astonishing eight home runs, with a .410 batting average in between firing upper 90s fastballs on the mound. Cade Kurland leads the team with a .457 batting average, hitting four home runs and 16 RBI. Junior Wyatt Langford, a projected early pick in this summer’s MLB Draft, has hit four doubles, three home runs, and a triple, leading the team with nine walks. Five Gators with at least 20 at-bats have registered a batting average north of .400. The offense is downright dangerous, slashing .355/.445/.658 with 25 home runs and seven stolen bases. The Gators have scored 117 runs in just 10 games.

Brandon Sproat will take the mound for the Gators, bringing an electric fastball with him. Sproat has struggled in his two starts, pitching to a 5.06 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 10.2 innings. The command has been a bit of an issue, but batters have hit just .121 against the righty. Brandon Neely is the best option out of the bullpen, firing 7.0 innings with two saves and nine strikeouts, pitching to a 2.57 ERA. The Gators have pitched to a 4.76 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 85 innings.

Final Miami-Florida Prediction & Pick

Offense will be plentiful in this one, so expect the over to hit rather comfortably.

Final Miami-Florida Prediction & Pick: Over 11 (-115)