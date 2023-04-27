The Miami Hurricanes will travel to take on the Louisville Cardinals in a Thursday night ACC college baseball matchup at Jim Patterson Stadium. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Miami-Louisville prediction and pick.

Miami has been better of late, going 25-15 on the season. In ACC play, the Hurricanes have gone 12-9. Away from Coral Gables, the Hurricanes have gone an unsightly 4-11. Miami took two out of three from Georgia Tech last weekend. Head coach Gino DiMare has taken the team to three regionals.

Louisville has gone 27-13 thus far, including an 8-10 mark in ACC matchups. Head coach Dan McDonnell has totaled over 700 career victories with the Cardinals, a remarkable feat. At Jim Patterson Stadium, the Cardinals have dominated, going 20-5.

Here are the Miami-Louisville NCAAB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Miami-Louisville Odds

Miami Hurricanes: +104 ML

Louisville Cardinals: -138 ML

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Miami vs. Louisville

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

Yohandy Morales has been good this season, leading the team with a .363 batting average, with 12 doubles, and 43 RBI. Morales is also second on the team with seven stolen bases and 10 home runs. Blake Cyr leads the team with 12 home runs and is second with 41 RBI, producing at a high level despite 48 strikeouts. Kayfus, a junior with a chance to hear his name early in the MLB Draft, has already broken his career high in home runs. Carlos Perez is tied for second with 10 home runs. Zach Levenson has hit .298, ranking second with 11 doubles. The Hurricanes have slashed .291/.391/.530 with 82 home runs and 29 stolen bases as a team.

Gage Ziehl turned in a dominant performance to open the Georgia Tech series, firing eight innings with two earned runs. Ziehl has pitched to a 4.95 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 56.1 innings. Ziehl has gone 5-4 in his 10 starts. Star closer Andrew Walters returned to campus rather than begin his professional career, a move that seems to have paid off. Walters has pitched to a 1.39 ERA with 48 strikeouts and just four walks in 26.0 innings. Miami owns a 5.39 ERA with 404 strikeouts in 358.2 innings.

Why Louisville Could Cover The Spread

Louisville’s offense has feasted on opposing pitching early this season. Jack Payton leads the team with a .386 batting average and nine doubles, ranking second with nine home runs and tying for the team lead with 30 RBI. Junior Ryan McCoy, a JUCO transfer, leads the team with 10 home runs and 30 RBI, also hitting .267, making a strong impression across Division 1. Christian Knapczyk leads the team with 16 stolen bases, also hitting an impressive .328 at the plate. The Cardinals have stolen 70 bases overall. The Cardinals have slashed .288/.393/.458 with 44 home runs and 257 RBI as a team.

Ryan Hawks will make his 11th start of the season, bringing a 4.37 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 57.2 innings this season. Hawks struggled last time out, allowing six earned runs in 4.2 innings in a 10-9 loss against Duke last weekend. Hawks has been solid with his command, allowing just 15 walks. Closer Tate Kuehner has been solid, registering four saves, striking out 30 batters across 22.1 innings. Louisville has pitched to a 3.97 ERA with 376 strikeouts in 349.1 innings as a team.

Final Miami-Louisville Prediction & Pick

This features two solid offenses, and Ziehl is hot enough to carry Miami to victory in this one.

Final Miami-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Miami +104 ML