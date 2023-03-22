The Seattle University Redhawks will travel to take on the USC Trojans in a Wednesday night midweek college baseball matchup at Dedeaux Field. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Seattle U-USC prediction and pick.

Seattle has struggled to a 4-12 record this season, although they are riding a two-game winning streak. The Redhawks took the series against Utah Valley last weekend. In away games, Seattle has limped to a 1-9 record. The Redhawks have not amassed 30 wins since the 2018 season.

USC has opened their season at 10-8-1. The Trojans took two out of three to win the series against Cal last weekend. At home, the Trojans have played to a 7-4 record. Andy Stankiewicz is in his first season with the Trojans, following a successful tenure at Grand Canyon.

Here are the Seattle U-USC NCAA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Seattle U-USC Odds

Seattle University Redhawks: +2.5 (+105)

USC Trojans: -2.5 (-135)

Over: 13 (-115)

Under: 13 (-115)

How To Watch Seattle U vs. USC

TV:

Stream: USC Live Stream

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

Why Seattle U Could Cover The Spread

Freshman Hudson Shupe has exploded onto the college scene, leading the team with a .349 batting average, adding two doubles, a triple, and six RBI. Ryne Hays leads the team with three home runs, hitting .222 in his first season at the Division I level. Grant Heiser leads the team with 13 RBI, tying for second with two home runs. Heiser’s power output overshadows his unsightly .196 batting average. Seattle has had success in the past with their hitting, but that success has yet to be replicated. The Redhawks have hit .238 with 11 home runs as a team.

Freshman Kaden Alberghini will make his first career college start in this one. The freshman has appeared in two games this season, keeping opponents off the board in 4.2 innings. Blake Smith has split time as a starter and reliever, owning a 2.53 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 21.1 innings. Pitching coach Carter Capps enters Seattle with a storied reputation after pitching in the MLB and spending time at the renowned training facility Driveline Baseball. The Redhawks have pitched to a 6.13 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 130.2 innings.

Why USC Could Cover The Spread

Austin Overn, a highly-touted freshman, leads the team with a .312 batting average, six doubles, and eight (!!!) triples. Overn has also stolen six bases in eight attempts. The freshman outfielder also spent the fall as a backup receiver for the Trojans’ football team. Cole Gabrielson has been a dominant power threat, leading the team with seven home runs and 24 RBI. Gabrielson has hit .288 with an impressive .667 slugging percentage. Nick Lopez ranks second on the team with four home runs and 16 RBI, hitting .293. The Trojans have hit .279 with 24 home runs and 23 stolen bases as a team this season.

The Trojans have yet to announce a starter for this one. Caden Aoki is likely the best option, already making one midweek start. Aoki has pitched to a 5.06 ERA with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Garrett Clarke has been the team’s best reliever, with a 0.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12 innings. Clarke has also registered three saves. USC has pitched to a respectable 4.88 ERA with 174 strikeouts in 168 innings this season.

Final Seattle U-USC Prediction & Pick

USC is clearly the better team in this matchup, and Seattle’s shaky pitching staff will allow this total to go over.

Final Seattle U-USC Prediction & Pick: USC -2.5 (-135)