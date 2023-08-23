Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 basketball recruiting class, is reportedly planning his first three official visits to Duke, Kansas and UConn, according to Joe Tipton of on3sports.

It is not a surprise to see the Duke and Kansas basketball programs involved with the No. 1 recruit in Cooper Flagg, and UConn is clearly capitalizing on the momentum the program has built after winning its fifth national championship in 2023.

Flagg is a 6-foot-8 power forward, who will undoubtedly be a great addition to any program he goes to.

Duke is no stranger for top recruits, but Flagg would likely be the best get so far in the Jon Scheyer era. Neither is Kansas. They are a top program that is always in contention for top recruits and transfers, as they were this summer when they added Hunter Dickinson and Nick Timberlake.

UConn is usually a program that thrives on highly-rated four-star recruits. However, Dan Hurley has brought in a lot of high quality recruits over the last couple of seasons, and this year's incoming freshman class is one of the best in the country, headlined by five-star point guard Stephon Castle, who could be a one-and-done. UConn might not be the favorite for Flagg by any means, but being in the conversation shows where Dan Hurley has the program.

It will be interesting to see what the order of the visits will be. The general thinking is usually the school that gets the last official visit has the best chance. There will be a lot of attention on Flagg's official visits when they do take place.