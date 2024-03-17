College basketball broadcaster Kevin Harlan went wild as confetti fell on the court during the Atlantic 10 championship game on Sunday. Harlan's reaction to the confetti falling on the court is nothing short of priceless.
"We can't see our notes! The players can't work on this court! CONFETTI IS EVERYWHERE! Somebody hit the wrong button!"
Kevin Harlan on the call for the A10 championship game between Duquesne and VCU with 18 minutes left 🤣pic.twitter.com/iRCU2R1Ngp
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024
“Confetti is everywhere! Somebody hit the wrong button!” Harlan yelled during the live broadcast. Harlan also seemed shocked that he couldn't read his notes because everything was covered by the celebratory material.
The incident was obviously a mistake, as the confetti started flying with 18 minutes left in the game Sunday between VCU and Duquesne. Duquesne basketball held a 15 point lead in the game, when the streamers started soaring down on the court. Duquesne fans celebrated the incident, as the referees had to stop the game so the beautiful mess could be tidied up.
Harlan and the broadcast crew went on to share some laughs about the incident as staff ran onto the floor with brooms to clean up everything. Duquesne went on to win the game, advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1977. The Dukes knocked off VCU 57-51.
The confetti seemed to be some type of subliminal message that the outcome of the game would be different than usual. It certainly was. The last time the Dukes went to the NCAA tournament, Jimmy Carter was President and the original Star Wars movie was set to be released to theaters. The Duquesne win is yet another chapter this year of teams getting upset bids after winning their conference tournaments.
Duquesne basketball waits to hear its NCAA tournament matchup during the Sunday Selection show. Kevin Harlan, meanwhile, has a story he will be able to tell for the rest of his broadcasting career.