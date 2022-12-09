By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Ohio State and Rutgers were engaged in a heated battle of college hoops, well until Tanner Holden stepped in. As time clicked off the clock, the senior hoisted up a prayer, and led the Buckeyes to victory.

With less than a second remaining, Holden got the pass and immediately put up an awkward looking three-pointer. The shot hit nothing but net and propelled Ohio State to a 67-66 victory over Rutgers

The victory moved Ohio State’s record to 7-2 on the season. Their matchup against Rutgers marked the Buckeyes’ first Big Ten matchup of the season. Currently ranked 25th in the country, Ohio State has only lost to San Diego State, who was ranked 17th at the time, and perennial powerhouse Duke.

This team entered the 2022 season with fairly high expectations. Sports Illustrated predicted the Buckeyes to finish fifth in the Big 10 while also predicted they would qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Chris Holtman’s team hasn’t missed March Madness since, outside of the 2020 canceled tournament, since 2017.

As for the Buckeyes’ hero? Holden is a senior currently in his first season at Ohio State. He spent his first three seasons at Wright State, where he averaged 20.1 points per game as a junior. Holden two named to the All-Horizon League, was on All-Horizon League Freshman team his first year on campus, and was was named name to the All-Horizon Tournament team in 2022.

The Buckeyes entered the 2022 season with high expectations. Ohio State will be looking for more major contributions, including his clutch three-pointer from the senior transfer Holden.