The Colgate Raiders will look to continue their reign atop the Patriot League when they head to Boston University to take on the Terriers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Colgate-Boston prediction and pick for Monday’s game.

The stories have been quite contrasting for these two teams since they opened up Patriot League play in late December. Boston has gone 3-5 in games against conference opponents, many of which were to teams now toward the top of the rankings. They’ll be playing Colgate, who has not lost a game since Dec. 30 and opened up Patriot League competition a perfect 8-0. Everything has been going right for the Raiders, including their first win against Boston University on the season when they took home a 77-71 victory.

Boston will look to learn from their mistakes in the first game and make the proper adjustments to take down a Colgate team they are very familiar with. Jonas Harper led the way for the Terriers in a game that was neck-and-neck all through the first half. Colgate proved to be the stronger side as they forced turnovers late and pulled out to a small lead deep into the game. We’ll see how Boston responds in this matchup.

Here are the Colgate-Boston college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colgate-Boston Odds

Colgate: -7.5 (-110)

Boston: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How To Watch Colgate vs. Boston

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Colgate Could Cover The Spread

The Colgate Raiders have been hot in January — they have yet to lose a game, and with two games remaining, they have a chance to sweep the month’s competition. In their last game, Colgate was able to fend off American University as they surged in the last five minutes of the game. The Raiders have been involved in some nail-biters, but as of late, they’ve been able to come out on top in each one of those.

Tucker Richardson and Keegan Records have been the lifeblood of this team. Richardson — a smart, speedy guard — has emerged as their top scorer and is doing a good job of keeping his team involved. He averages about 2.2 steals a game, which provides a huge boost for their perimeter defense. Records has had some impressive performances lately and can spread the floor with his rangy game. If their two stars can continue their hot hands, look for Colgate to improve to 9-0 and continue leading the Patriot League.

Why Boston Could Cover The Spread

Boston has had a tough stretch of late. They’re failing to find consistent scoring in the late minutes of the game, and it has cost them. Walter Whyte has been a bright spot for the Terriers. He’s often the only thing keeping them in games with his ability to score in bunches. As a guard, he’s also leading the team in rebounds and blocks, a concerning statistic when considering the lack of production from their big men. If they want to win this game, they’ll have to use the energy from the home crowd and put together a few scoring runs. If they can get some contributions from players other than Whyte, they’ll have a good chance to cover the spread as the underdogs.

Final Colgate-Boston Prediction & Pick

Colgate has just been too hot lately. Against a Boston team that has struggled to find its identity throughout the season, look for the Colgate Raiders to have another dominant performance and continue their winning streak.

Final Colgate-Boston Prediction & Pick: Colgate Raiders -7.5 (-110)