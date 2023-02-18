The Wildcats host the Buffaloes for a Pac-12 matchup Saturday night! It’s time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Colorado-Arizona prediction and pick.

Colorado is coming off a big win over Arizona State on the road Tuesday night, 67-59. That moved them to (15-12) on the season and places them 7th in the Pac-12 with a (7-9) conference record. Colorado has wins over No. 11 Tennessee, No. 25 Texas A&M, and unranked Oregon, so they have shown to rise to the occasion against the better teams. The Buffs have the toughest conference record remaining going against the top-4 teams in the Pac-12.

Arizona continues to dominate. After somehow losing to Stanford on the road back on Feb. 11, they bounced back with a huge win over Utah 88-62. The Utes had no chance as the Wildcats took all their frustration out on them. Arizona is now No. 8 in the country and second in the Pac-12 behind UCLA with a (23-4) record and (12-4) conference record. Arizona ends the season against UCLA so if they win out, they could finish the season as the top seed but would need the Bruins to lose at least one more time.

Here are the Colorado-Arizona college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Arizona Odds

Colorado: +12.5 (-105)

Arizona: -12.5 (-115)

Over: 149.5 (-106)

Under: 149.5 (-114)

How To Watch Colorado vs. Arizona

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread

We have seen this team show up against good teams. That will need to once again happen as Arizona only has one loss at home all season. Colorado is only 2-8 on the road since their two major wins against Tennessee and A&M. The Buffs are (10-16-1) against the spread this year.

The defensive efforts will be what cover the spread for the Buffaloes tonight. They allow only 65.7 points per game which is rather good for this conference and 66th in the country. However, Arizona averages 83 points per game (7th in the nation) so we will see which side takes over.

Tristan Da Silva leads the team averaging 16.4 points per game and 4.9 rebounds off of 51.5% from the floor. Da Silva is coming off a 23-point game against ASU. KJ Simpson is second on the team averaging 16.0 points and 4.3 rebounds off of 40.4% shooting. The sophomore guard scored 12 against ASU but didn’t have the best game shooting just 33%. If Simpson can get back on track against Arizona then they might be able to cover this spread.

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread

Despite being one of the top teams all year long, the Wildcats are average when it comes to covering the spread. They are (13-13-1) ATS. In all four of their wins in February, they have blown out their opponent, however, lost by nine to Stanford just last week. There is no doubt that Arizona will find a way to win this game as they are fighting for the top seed in the conference. Although, Colorado has shown up before and could spoil the party if they aren’t careful. This will be the first and only time they meet all season.

We all know Arizona has one of the best offenses in the country year in and year out. They have five scorers who all average north of 10 points per game. Azuolas Tubelis will be drafted in a few months and will be one of the best player on the court tonight. He averages 19.9 points (27th) and 9.3 rebounds (32nd) off of 57.4% shooting (37th) on the season. Those numbers are extremely elite as he has proven to be one of the biggest threats in the NCAA. Look for him to have a huge night after scoring just 11 in the blowout win over Utah.

Oumar Ballo is second on the team averaging 14.5 points and has 8.8 rebounds per game as well. He is 7th in the nation shooting 65.6% from the floor. That duo between him and Tubelis is damn near impossible to contain.

Final Colorado-Arizona Prediction & Pick

The Wildcats are the much better team and should cover this spread at home.

Final Colorado-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -12.5 (-115)