The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the BYU Cougars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga BYU.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have a lot of backbone and staying power. They spent the past week successfully escaping tough opponents on the road. Last Thursday, Gonzaga trailed on the road at San Francisco by 10 points at halftime. The Zags then trailed by six with 4:12 left. No problem. They came back for a 77-75 win against the Dons. Then they trailed Santa Clara very late in last Saturday’s game against the Broncos, but they came up with the huge late buckets — Nolan Hickman hit the biggest baskets of all — and they clawed past Santa Clara for another steely, strong-willed win. Gonzaga is not playing its best by any stretch, and it’s very clear this team is several notches worse than the past two juggernaut teams of 2021 and 2022 which earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. However, Gonzaga still knows how to compete and battle, and it’s enough to win tense WCC road games. The Zags should think they are fully prepared to go into the Marriott Center in Provo and take on BYU.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Gonzaga-BYU College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-BYU Odds

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -6.5 (-110)

BYU Cougars: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch Gonzaga vs. BYU

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. PT

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

This team is so tough to knock out in the WCC. Competitors keep taking swings — good swings — at the Zags, and GU manages to take all those punches and respond with a strong finishing kick. The fact that Gonzaga won a pair of really tough road games last week should have coach Mark Few’s team prepared to play at a higher level in this contest, so that a game won’t go down to the wire in a stressful situation. Everyone on this team knows that it can’t continue to let opponents dictate play in the first half and grab leads of six to 10 points. You’re going to see a sharper Gonzaga team in this game, and a sharper Gonzaga team will run BYU off the floor.

Also keep in mind that BYU has lost to South Dakota and Utah Valley at home this season. The Cougars haven’t been nearly as tough at home this season as they probably expected to be. Gonzaga can come into Provo and author a blowout.

Why BYU Could Cover the Spread

The Gonzaga machine, which seemed close to unstoppable at times over the past two seasons, does not exist this year. GU is still a very good team, but it isn’t a great team. It isn’t a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Zags’ ceiling is probably a No. 3 seed. BYU has become a much, much better team since those aforementioned losses to Utah Valley and South Dakota. Coach Mark Pope has found solutions and has made needed adjustments to get the most out of the talent he has. BYU knows how big a game this is. The Cougars are 13-6 and badly need a high-end win for their NCAA Tournament hopes. When underdogs have a “Super Bowl” mindset and go all-in for the big win, that’s when upsets often occur in college hoops.

The other thing to point out here is that Gonzaga, having just had an exhausting Bay Area road trip, now has to make a Mountain road trip. All that travel without a home game could catch up to the Zags in this game. They might be mentally fatigued.

Final Gonzaga-BYU Prediction & Pick

The Zags are the better team, but one can easily envision a letdown scenario in this game against a hungry opponent. Pass. You don’t have to make a play here. Consider a live bet based on trends.

