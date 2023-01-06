By Matthew Zemek · 4 min read

The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the San Francisco Dons. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga San Francisco prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga San Francisco.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs started the season with their offense stuck in third gear. Gonzaga played some choppy, uneven games in which opponents with less talent were able to drag the Zags into the mud. Michigan State and Baylor were just some of the teams which were able to hold Gonzaga well under 80 points. This offense just didn’t have the flow and continuity coach Mark Few needed. Whether he expected the sluggish start is uncertain, but he knew he had to fix this offense.

In recent weeks, he seems to have done that. Gonzaga scored 100 points in Birmingham in a win over a very good Alabama team. That seemed to be the moment everything opened up again for this offense and everyone got on the same page. Then Gonzaga posted 111 points in its most recent game against Pepperdine. Some people might say that Pepperdine isn’t that good, but what’s more important is that Gonzaga looked like itself again. If GU is playing the way it is supposed to play, it should put up 111 against a weak opponent. Things seem to be in order for the Zags once more.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Gonzaga-San Francisco College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-San Francisco Odds

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -9.5 (-110)

San Francisco Dons: +9.5 (-110)

Over: 156.5 (-108)

Under: 156.5 (-112)

How To Watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

This team is back to being itself. Gonzaga’s offense was a flying death machine in the 2021 season, when the team came within one win of both a national championship and an undefeated season, which would have made GU the first college basketball national champion to go unbeaten since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga made another big run at the national title last season, making the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed. That team also had an offense with a lot of firepower and options. It was clear early in the season that it was going to be next to impossible to stop the Zags. This season, the Zags looked mortal and a lot less potent in the first month of the season, but the recent Alabama and Pepperdine games have shown a lot of growth and evolution for this team, which has every reason to think it is back on track.

Meanwhile, San Francisco has looked bad for most of the past few weeks, losing to Texas-Arlington and San Diego at home while also losing to Santa Clara on the road. This does not look like a team which is ready to handle the improving Zags.

Why San Francisco Could Cover the Spread

The Dons clearly have been struggling, but this is their season, right here. They are 11-6. They just lost two conference games. They have to beat Gonzaga to have any realistic chance of getting an NCAA Tournament bid. They won’t have enough chances to build their resume in non-Gonzaga games over the next two months. This is their moment of truth, and they will go all-in to win this game. That will help them to cover the spread.

The other thing to point out here is that USF can raise its game in big moments. When the Dons hosted Arizona State a few weeks ago, they bolted to a 24-2 lead and absolutely pounded the Sun Devils. Arizona State isn’t as good as Gonzaga, but ASU is a good team with a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament. USF made the Sun Devils look like chumps. This team has the talent, and if it plays well, this game is going down to the wire. USF will cover.

Final Gonzaga-San Francisco Prediction & Pick

The reality that USF has to win this game — it really and truly does — will give the Dons the level of urgency they will need to keep this close. Gonzaga wins, but only by five.

Final Gonzaga-San Francisco Prediction & Pick: San Francisco +9.5