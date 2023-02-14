Big 12 basketball is live on ESPN with a tight matchup from Stillwater, Oklahoma. The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (20-5) will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9) in a huge conference tilt in front of a rocking crowd. Kansas looks to stay in the top-5 while the Cowboys will look to play the part of spoilers once again. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

The Kansas Jayhawks are once again back on the winning track after suffering an uncharacteristic losing skid under head coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks have since bounced back and have won four of their last five games, including a win over No. 5 Texas. The Jayhawks also won their last game by a whopping 23 points over Oklahoma and will look to do the same against the Cowboys tonight.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have become extremely hot as of late, winning five consecutive games and seven of their last eight. During that stretch, they were able to take down No. 15 TCU and beat No. 11 Iowa State in their most recent game. They’re a great team at home and will hope to treat their fans to a win against the No. 5 team in the nation.

Here are the Kansas-Oklahoma State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Oklahoma State Odds

Kansas: -1.5 (-114)

Oklahoma State: +1.5 (-106)

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.6 (-105)

How To Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

Kansas looked like themselves in their last game with a dominant win over Oklahoma. Jalen Wilson was able to bounce back from a two-point performance the night before and answer with 18 as the Jayhawks downed the Sooners. In that game, they shot a good percentage from the floor and did a better job of finding easy shots. Kansas has had a few mental lapses this season, so they’ll have to rely on Bill Self’s game plan to avoid the upset in Stillwater.

The Jayhawks are 5-3 SU on the road and have the same record against the spread. Their record is 19-3 when billed as the favorite, a spot they’ll be in by the slightest of margins today. If Kansas can continue to play through their stars, they’ll be able to win this game. They’ll have to disciplined down low as they have the bigger players and better opportunities for points around the rim.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys are on this current run on a count of their defensive efforts. During their streak, they’ve held their opponents under 75 points and are only giving up an average of 63 points to opponents on the season. They’re a great shot-blocking team and like to run out in transition following turnovers. The Cowboys play fast and do a great job of setting up offensive schemes in half-court situations. They lost to this Kansas team once this season by only two points; look for them to make the right adjustments in this one.

Oklahoma State is 14-11 ATS overall and 9-4 ATS when playing at home. The crowd in Stillwater will be deafening as the fans will be hungry to storm the court and upset another giant.

Final Kansas-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma State is hot right now and reeling with confidence. The fans will be engaged throughout the game and I predict the Cowboys to come out of the gates firing. The spread is indicative of how close this game really is and how much the home-court advantage will matter. Still, the prediction lies with Kansas to cover this game on the road on the back of Jalen Wilson.

Final Kansas-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Kansas Jayhawks -1.5 (-114)