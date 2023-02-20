The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (22-5) visit the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs (18-9) on Monday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-TCU prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Kansas has won four straight games to improve to 10-4 and first place in the Big 12. The Jayhawks covered 48% of their games while 59% went over the projected point total. TCU snapped a four-game skid over the weekend and sits at 7-7 and in sixth place in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs covered 54% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the second meeting. of the season between the conference foes. TCU made quick work of the Jayhawks on the road last month ago, 83-60.

Here are the Kansas-TCU college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-TCU Odds

Kansas: +1.5 (-108)

TCU: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.1 (-110)

How To Watch Kansas vs. TCU

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

Kansas has been stellar in their title defense as they’ve done an incredible job of reloading last season’s roster. The Jayhawks started 12-1 in non-conference play and overall each of their five losses has come to ranked opponents. Kansas rides a four-game win streak into Fort Worth tonight. With that, Kansas slides in at No. 7 in KenPom and No. 6 in NET. They’ve been perfect against lesser opponents, amassing a 9-0 record against Quad 2, 3, and 4 opponents. Additionally, they’re incredibly battled-tested considering their 13 Quad 1 wins are four more than any other team in the country. With that, Kansas currently projects as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas is an elite offensive team that averages 77.0 PPG. They do an incredible time moving the ball as the Jayhawks rank seventh in assists with 17.2 APG. They’re highly efficient – especially from inside the arc. Kansas shoots 47% overall – 33rd in the country. Defensively, Kansas is a sound group that does a great job harassing ball handlers. The Jayhawks hold the 18th-highest steal rate in the country – something that could prove a difference maker considering TCU turns the ball over 12.4 times per game.

Kansas is led by the Big 12 Player of the Year favorite, Jalen Wilson. The junior forward exploded in his first year as a primary offensive option as he’s upped his scoring from 11 PPG his first two years to 20.4 PPG this year. Additionally, he leads the team in rebounding with 8.3 RPG. Wilson scored 30 points in their earlier loss to TCU and is coming off a monster 21-point, 13-rebound performance in their comeback win over Baylor. Wilson has actually been more effective on the road this season.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

TCU had a stellar start to the season as they went 11-2 in non-conference play. The Horned Frogs picked up notable wins over Iowa, Providence, and Utah but did suffer a horrific home loss to Northwestern State. They had been strong in the loaded Big 12 until a four-game losing streak at the beginning of February. That being said, the Horned Frogs bounced back this weekend thanks to a 25-point win over Oklahoma State. As a result, TCU projects well within the advanced rankings as they slot in at No. 19 in KenPom and No. 21 in NET. They hold a stellar 10-8 record against Quad 1 and 2 teams, although their aforementioned Quad 4 loss has crippled their resume. Nevertheless, the Horned Frogs currently project as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

TCU is a well-rounded team that is especially dangerous on the offensive end. The Horned Frogs average 76.5 PPG and rank 10th nationally with 16.7 APG. While TCU is a non-threat from beyond the arc, they rank in the top 40 nationally in two-point field goal percentage and made field goals per game. Additionally, TCU is a strong offensive rebounding team who ranks 44th in offensive rebound rate.

TCU is led by junior guard Mike Miles Jr. Miles missed a significant amount of time with an injury but returned in their most recent game and scored 15 points. For the season, Miles averages 17.9 PPG. He’s already proven to be effective against Kansas as he scored 15 points, dished out four assists, and pulled down four rebounds in their previous win over the Jayhawks. After showing no signs of rust in his return, looks for Miles to play a huge role tonight.

Final Kansas-TCU Prediction & Pick

TCU already handled their business against Kansas once this season and now they get the Jayhawks at home. Ride with the home favorites as they go for a season sweep.

Final Kansas-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -1.5 (-112)