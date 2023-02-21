The Kent State Golden Flashes take on the Ball State Cardinals. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kent State Ball State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kent State Ball State.

The college basketball season has a lot of fascinating and dramatic races across the country, and one of the hotter races exists in the Mid-American Conference, where Kent State and Toledo are both 12-2 and Akron is 11-3 with Ball State at 10-4. This game is Ball State’s last chance to get into the heart of the title chase. The Cardinals are on the periphery of the MAC race. They must win this game if they are to make a real push for the title and the top seed at the MAC Tournament in a few weeks. Opportunities for the chasers in the pack are dwindling. Ball State has to make this game count. Meanwhile, Kent State obviously has to win to maintain a tie with Toledo and stay in front of Akron. Notably, Toledo and Akron are also playing on Tuesday, so you’re going to see a few significant developments in the MAC race. Will Kent State and Toledo hold serve and rise to the top two, setting up a battle of elites down the stretch, or will Ball State and Akron both win and create a four-team roller-derby scramble to the finish line? Or, will one of Kent State and Toledo win while the other one loses, giving one team the clear inside track to the MAC championship? All these scenarios are in play, and it will be fascinating to see how it all shakes out.

College Basketball Odds: Kent State-Ball State Odds

College Basketball Odds: Kent State-Ball State Odds

Kent State Golden Flashes: -3.5 (-110)

Ball State Cardinals: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kent State vs. Ball State

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Kent State Could Cover the Spread

The Ball State Cardinals are a good team, but they haven’t withstood the rigors of the MAC season quite as well as Kent State has. Kent State has been at the top of the MAC all season long. The Golden Flashes have been a strong and steady constant within the conference. Ball State hasn’t been quite as much of an anchor or mainstay in the MAC as Kent State, and that’s a good reason to pick the Golden Flashes over the Cardinals in a highly significant game and a moment which is considerably important within the workings of the 2023 MAC season.

Why Ball State Could Cover the Spread

The Cardinals just did lose by 10 points to a not-that-great Western Michigan team. That might initially seem like a reason to pick against Ball State in this game against a Kent State team which is rightly favored and has been a better team over the course of the season. However, Ball State had won its previous six games and had been playing some really good basketball. The Cardinals were due for a letdown and a game which didn’t go their way. The other point about that game is that BSU probably had half an eye on this Kent State game and got caught looking ahead, as so many college basketball teams do, and will, and have done over the years. Ball State will be locked in for this game, playing at home. They are going to give it their very best shot.

Final Kent State-Ball State Prediction & Pick

Ball State is going to be hungry and ready to play its best. Take Ball State at home.

