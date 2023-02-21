The Big East Conference will see one of its biggest matchups of the season as two top-20 teams meet in this one. The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6) will visit the No. 19 Creighton Blue Jays (18-9). Both teams will be looking to gain momentum as the season draws to a close. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Marquette-Creighton prediction and pick.

The Marquette Golden Eagles have really picked up the second half of their season and are now in sole possession of first place in the Big East. At 13-3 in conference play, the Golden Eagles have shown that they are the best team in the conference thus far and earned every bit of their No. 10 ranking. They’ve gotten hot and won 12 of their last 14 games, hoping to add another against a ranked opponent tonight,

The Creighton Blue Jays continue to be a resilient team and have bounced around the top-25 rankings all season. Their most recent stretch has seen them win nine of their last 10 games including wins over ranked Providence, Xavier, and UConn. They’re tied for second in the Big East and just one game back of their opponents tonight. Hoping to tie for the lead, the Blue Jays will look to beat Marquette on their home court.

Here are the Marquette-Creighton college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Creighton Odds

Marquette: +5.5 (-110)

Creighton: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How To Watch Marquette vs. Creighton

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports App

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Marquette Could Cover The Spread

Marquette continues to show how serious of a team they’ll be during March. They’ve made a name for themselves in coming back from large halftime deficits and stay dangerous throughout the entire game. If their shooting starts to slump, the Golden Eagles lock down on defense and make offense out of turnovers and running in transition. They rallied late once again in their last win against No. 16 Xavier, so look for the Golden Eagles to wait for a golden opportunity to strike and make a run in this one.

Marquette is a great team to bet on as they’ve gone 17-9 ATS on the season. In their road games, they’ve covered very impressively at 7-3 ATS. Kam Jones and Tyler Kolek continue to be great for the Golden Eagles. They’ll have to continue their scoring attack and feeding the ball down low for their team to win this game as underdogs.

Why Creighton Could Cover The Spread

Creighton has been beating teams all year with the shooting of their guards and team rebounding efforts. Arthur Kaluma continues to be lights out from three and is the player they look to in clutch situations. They favor games in which all of their starters can get involved in scoring the ball. Once they have a lead, the Blue Jays have done a great job this year of not letting teams get competitive in the closing minutes. They’ll want to get out to an early lead to surmount this spread.

Creighton is very good at home at 12-1 on the season, but they’ve gone just 13-14 ATS in their games. At home, they’re spotty at 6-7 ATS, but they’ve been great when listed as the favorites at 18-4. They’ll be slight favorites in this one as their opponent is ranked higher than them. Clearly the odds makers like Creighton to continue their success at home.

Final Marquette-Creighton Prediction & Pick

This will be one of the better games featured on today’s slate as these teams match up very closely against each other. This game will be methodical throughout and with both defenses playing well, it’ll be a matter of which team can get hot shooting the ball from deep. Creighton will have a number of shooting runs on their home rims, but I believe that Marquette will be able to come back and cover this spread as the game comes down to the final possessions.

Final Marquette-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Marquette Golden Eagles +5.5 (-110)