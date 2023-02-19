The Maryland Terrapins take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Our college basketball odds series has our Maryland Nebraska prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Maryland Nebraska.

The Maryland Terrapins and Nebraska Cornhuskers are both playing well right now. Maryland recently defeated Purdue, beating the top team in the Big Ten and moving up the seed list before the NCAA Tournament. The Terps are safely in the NCAA Tournament field. First-year coach Kevin Willard has done a very good job in College Park, in what he hopes will be the beginning of a steady upward trajectory at a school which hasn’t been to the Final Four since it won the 2002 national championship.

Nebraska has won three of its last four games. The Huskers are playing their best ball of the season under coach Fred Hoiberg. They just defeated Rutgers on the road in a significant upset. Nebraska made 12 3-pointers and shot well over 50 percent from the field against a Scarlet Knight team which prides itself on playing great defense. We will see if Nebraska’s roll can continue against Maryland.

Here are the Maryland-Nebraska college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Nebraska Odds

Maryland Terrapins: -4.5 (-114)

Nebraska Cornhuskers: +4.5 (-106)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How To Watch Maryland vs. Nebraska

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. PT

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread

The Terrapins took care of Purdue. That says all you need to know about how well this team is functioning and playing together. Kevin Willard had a speed-bump in early January when the Terps struggled, but he got the team to work its way through that bad patch. Maryland escaped that downward spiral and has adjusted. This is a confident team, but more than that, it is a resilient team. The Terps aren’t as good as Indiana, but one can draw a very specific comparison between the Terrapins and Hoosiers because both teams went through an ugly period of 10 to 12 days but learned from the experience and found ways to improve. Nebraska is not easy to beat in its home building, but Maryland’s growth process has given the team the maturity needed to handle a tricky road assignment such as this one.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread

The Huskers are thriving. They are shooting the cover off the ball, having made 12 of 28 3-pointers in the road upset of Rutgers this past week. Keisei Tominaga and C.J. Wilcher led the 3-point barrage against Rutgers. Their rhythm and aggression at the offensive end of the floor makes Nebraska a noticeably better team. Fred Hoiberg runs great offensive sets, but he generally hasn’t had the talent he has needed to lift Nebraska to the next level. With Tominaga and Wilcher firing on all cylinders, however, the equation changes. The Huskers have the raw material needed to win games in the Big Ten. Nebraska has a real chance to win eight or nine conference games this season, given how well they are playing. Maryland might be a little drained and flat after the win over Purdue. This is an obvious hangover spot for the Terps. Teams won’t have a full emotional fuel tank for every game. Nebraska can catch Maryland on a downslope.

Final Maryland-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

The line on this game opened at minus-6.5 points. It has moved downward, so there is money on Nebraska coming in. At 6.5, Nebraska would look very attractive. At 4.5, you should probably pass and look for a live-betting angle.

Final Maryland-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Maryland -4.5