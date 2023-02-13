College basketball returns to the ESPN on Monday night with a matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes (20-5) will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-9). Both teams are looking for another signature conference win. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Miami-North Carolina prediction and pick.

The Miami Hurricanes are currently sitting at third place in the ACC and have cracked the top-20 once again this season. They’ve won their last four games and included wins over No. 20 Clemson and a blowout against Duke. The Hurricanes continue to jockey for position in the ACC and try to make their case for the ACC tournament. No one will want to see this team come March, but they find themselves as the betting underdog as they visit Chapel Hill, NC.

The North Carolina Tar Heels find themselves in the middle of the ACC with a conference record of 8-6. They’re currently experiencing a bit of a rough stretch, going 1-3 in their last four games. The Tar Heels got back on track their last game out, beating Clemson by 20 points. They’ll look to carry some of that momentum into this one as they host the hot Hurricanes.

Here are the Miami-North Carolina college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Miami-North Carolina Odds

Miami: +5.5 (-110)

North Carolina: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 155.5 (-105)

Under: 155.5 (-115)

How To Watch Miami vs. North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

Miami has been enjoying a great stretch of late and have been playing solid basketball. The Hurricanes are able to score points in a hurry and keep there opponents on their heels as they run in transition. The guard play of Isaiah Wong continues to carry the Hurricanes and will make them a fun team to watch during the NCAA Tournament. As a team, they’re currently averaging just under 80 points a game on 49% shooting and 36% from three-point. The Hurricanes also shoot a great number from the line at 80%, but could improve on the boards and defensive departments.

The Hurricanes are a fairly good road team and are even better covering the spread as the visitors, going 6-2 ATS. Furthermore, they’re 16-3 ATS in their last 20 games, but have not faired well against North Carolina in the past. Of the last six meetings with the Tar Heels, Miami is only 1-5. They’ll have to continue playing high energy basketball as they entire a hostile environment in Chapel Hill.

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread

North Carolina would like to finish this season strong and hopefully find themselves flirting with the top-25 with a win over the ranked Hurricanes. Their season has been a bit of a roller coaster as they’ve gone on both winning and losing streaks. With a win in their last game, the Tar Heels will look to string together some wins and close out a tough remaining schedule. They’ll need to stay healthy and continue their hot shooting to overcome the spread in this one.

Caleb Love will have to be on point yet again for the Tar Heels. In their win over Clemson, the Tar Heels hit 15 three-pointers and turned in stellar performances from leaders Caleb Love and Armando Bacot. With a 16-9 record and 11-1 record at home, the Tar Heels haven’t covered well this season, going 8-17 ATS. Their home splits are slight better, so look for Tar Heel Nation to be a big factor in this one.

Final Miami-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

North Carolina is a sneaky good team this year, and the point spread will indicate that they have the better chance at winning this game. Still, the Hurricanes have been hot and have been a covering machine this season. With the run they’re on, I like Miami to continue their hot play and cover this spread tonight.

Final Miami-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: Miami Hurricanes +5.5 (-110)