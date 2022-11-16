Published November 16, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Michigan Pittsburgh prediction and pick.

The Michigan Wolverines waited until the final month of the 2022 college basketball regular season to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. In the middle of February, Michigan was squarely on the cut line and needed some high-end wins to improve its resume and gain a spot in the field of 68. The Wolverines did win the pressure-packed games they needed to win in late February and early March to calm their fears of missing the Big Dance, but this was a bumpy ride for coach Juwan Howard, who memorably hit a Wisconsin Badger assistant coach and was suspended for several games. Howard was extremely fortunate to not be hit by a much stiffer penalty.

Assistant coach Phil Martelli, who coached Saint Joseph’s to the 2004 Elite Eight and had a very successful career as a major collegiate head coach, was able to guide Michigan with great skill and care in Howard’s absence. Howard’s hire of Martelli as an assistant remains one of the best and smartest things he has done as Michigan’s head coach. The Wolverines lived on the edge last season in so many ways.

That reality — Michigan didn’t play a complete season and needed a late run to get into the field (much like national runner-up North Carolina) — should be a motivator for the Wolverines as they prepare for this neutral-court game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Pittsburgh is laboring as a basketball program under head coach Jeff Capel. There is no clear outward sign that Pitt is on the verge of getting back to the NCAA Tournament. Fans were frustrated with the lack of a Final Four appearance under previous coach Jamie Dixon, who guided the Panthers to a No. 1 seed and to a lot of NCAA Tournament appearances but was rarely able to go deep into the bracket (2009 being the exception, an Elite Eight run). Yet, Dixon is making NCAA appearances right now at TCU while Pitt flounders. Capel needs to find a way to get this ship turned around. A win over Michigan would be huge for his current reality and his future. Struggling programs need breakthrough moments to give players the belief that they can achieve and perform at a higher level. This is just such an opportunity for Pitt against Howard’s Michigan team.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Michigan-Pittsburgh College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Pittsburgh Odds

Michigan Wolverines: -8.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Panthers: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread

The Wolverines are a better team and have a better program than Pitt. That’s just the way it is. One doesn’t have to overcomplicate one’s thought process. If Michigan might be sluggish early in the season as it reconfigures the pieces on its roster, Pitt is in the same position, so that should even out in the end. Hunter Dickinson will be the best player on the floor in this game.

Why Pittsburgh Could Cover the Spread

Michigan started very slowly last season. The Wolverines need their backcourt to be a lot better than it was last year. If it isn’t, Pittsburgh can create turnovers and frustrate Michigan in its halfcourt offensive sets.

Final Michigan-Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

If you’re worried about Michigan, fine, but you should be a lot more worried about Pitt. Take Michigan.

Final Michigan-Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick: Michigan -8.5