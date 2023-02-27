Stick around for more college basketball picks, this game coming from the Big Sky Conference. The Montana Grizzlies (15-13) will take on the Idaho Vandals (10-20). Montana looks for bragging rights while Idaho hopes to even the season series at 1-1. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Montana-Idaho prediction and pick.

The Montana Grizzlies will not be making the tournament this year, but they’ll have a chance to earn bragging rights over Idaho if they can sweep their series. They’re actually on a very good streak as of late, winning six of their last seven games. It’s brought them up to fourth place in the Big Sky and will be a big momentum boost as they head into this game.

The Idaho Vandals have no chance of making the tournament either this year. They’ve been especially bad in the second half of the season, going just 2-8 in their last 10 games. This will be the last game of the regular season for the Vandals, so they would like nothing more than to close out with a win against their rivals.

Here are the Montana-Idaho college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Montana-Idaho Odds

Montana: -4.5 (-110)

Idaho: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How To Watch Montana vs. Idaho

TV: ESPN+, Regional Coverage

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Montana Could Cover The Spread

Montana has been playing very solid basketball during their most recent seven game stretch. They have been aggressive on the boards and out-rebounding their opponents. Montana has also gotten very hot from three, highlighted by their game against Weber State where they shot 56% from long range. They weren’t as hot their last game against Sacramento State, but were able to limit themselves to just five turnovers and win the close game.

Aanen Moody continues to be a scoring machine for the Grizzlies. He’s scored 20+ in his last three games and shoots a great number from three at 46%. If he can get open and hot tonight, the Grizzlies will be able to lean on him for the scoring efforts. Montana had just six turnovers while forcing 11 against Idaho last time out, so look for the Grizzlies to cover this short spread with their defense tonight.

Why Idaho Could Cover The Spread

There are two glaring reasons for the Vandals’ struggles this season and they’ve continued to plague them as the season draws to a close; rebounding and turning the ball over. Idaho could keep games much closer with the way they’re able to score the ball, but they often fall victim to turning the ball over on sloppy passes, which turns into points on the other end for their opponents. They had the same trouble the first time they faced Montana, so protecting the basketball and making smart plays will be a point of emphasis for the Vandals.

Idaho is 6-6 ATS when playing at home. Their overall record is similar at 13-14 ATS, so it’s really a coin flip as to whether the Vandals can cover a game or not. They’ll look to Isaac Jones (19.4 PPG) and Divant’e Moffitt (18.3 PPG) for the scoring efforts against a tough Grizzlies defense. If Idaho can be aggressive in boxing out and grabbing boards, they should be able to cover at home.

Final Montana-Idaho Prediction & Pick

Montana owned this Idaho team earlier in the year and since, the two teams have gone in different directions. Montana is getting hot as the season closes out, while Idaho continues to search for answers. The Vandal faithful in attendance will be a slight advantage, but not enough to keep the Grizzlies from surging.

Final Montana-Idaho Prediction & Pick: Montana Grizzlies -4.5 (-110)