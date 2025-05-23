May 23, 2025 at 12:24 AM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves now have a hole to dig out of. Oklahoma City grabbed a 2-0 lead by rolling to the 118-103 Game 2 win Thursday. Anthony Edwards may have passed franchise legend Kevin Garnett in one category. But one analyst pointed out how Mike Conley could hold the key to a turnaround.

Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore brought up a unique stat line involving the veteran Conley. He dove into the effect Conley's minutes have on the T-Wolves.

“Wolves have thus far won the 44 minutes Mike Conley has played in this series by 17 points. They have lost the 46 minutes he has sat by 59 points,” Moore pointed out.

Fans added to this Conley stat. They blasted head coach Chris Finch for trusting Donte DiVincenzo too much over Conley. The sharpshooter has had difficulty guarding league Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. One fan urged Finch to switch things up — including mentioning Minnesota played great without Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert before.

Insider adds Mike Conley ‘conundrum' for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

NBA beat reporter for The Athletic Tony Jones chimed in on Conley's effect on Minnesota. Except Jones brought up the “conundrum” involving Conley.

“Minnesota’s biggest conundrum right now is that they can’t defend when Mike Conley is on the floor, but they can’t run an offense when he’s off the floor,” Jones posted on X.

Meanwhile, Underdog brought up this astonishing odds line addressing Conley.

The Timberwolves are +19 when Mike Conley is on the court this series. They are -60 when he's on the bench 😬 pic.twitter.com/dtyC2BapH7 — Underdog (@Underdog) May 23, 2025

Conley delivered the rare triple threes stat line: Scored three points, grabbed a trio of rebounds and dished out three assists. But he delivered that production in 28 total minutes.

Edwards earned the most action at 40 minutes. The 37-year-old Conley received the same number of minutes as Naz Reid.

Conley created a photo collage commemorating his appearance in the Western Conference Finals one week ago. Edwards even called Conley the Game 2 hero against the Golden State Warriors. Now Minnesota is in a tough spot — extend the elder Conley's minutes or prevent him from wearing down against a deep Thunder team now two wins away from an NBA Finals berth.