By Matthew Zemek · 4 min read

The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nebraska Indiana prediction and pick.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers scored one of the most stunning upsets of the young college basketball season this past Sunday. They went into Omaha and not only defeated Creighton on the road; they won comfortably, 63-53. Nebraska led by at least six points throughout the final six minutes and 15 seconds of the game. The Cornhuskers, one could argue, benefited from Creighton’s bad shooting. The Bluejays hit just 10 out of 40 3-pointers, which — if you do the quick and easy math — is just 25 percent. It gets worse for Creighton: The Jays’ starting five was just 5 of 30 from 3-point range, which is 16.7 percent. People will say that the Jays just missed a lot of shots. That’s true to a point, but when a team can’t hit outside shots, it should go to the basket and either draw fouls or get to the rim for a layup or dunk.

Creighton could not do that against Nebraska’s defense.

The Bluejays hit just 31 percent of all field goal attempts for the game. They earned only five free throws. They simply could not get any easy baskets against Nebraska. The Huskers were more physical and beat them to the right spots on the floor all game long. It was a tremendous defensive performance by the Huskers, who have given themselves real hope that they can make something of this season. Fred Hoiberg has yet to coach Nebraska to the NCAA Tournament. Keep in mind that Nebraska is the only remaining Power Five conference school which has never won an NCAA Tournament game. Northwestern was the only other program without a single NCAA win six years ago, but the Wildcats won a March Madness game in 2017, leaving Nebraska as the only school without a March triumph. The Huskers desperately want to check that item off their to-do list. The Creighton win has injected fresh optimism into the program. We’ll see if the Huskers can carry that win into Bloomington and make it stick against their opponent.

Indiana was sailing along with an unbeaten record this season, until the weekend arrived. Indiana had to go to Piscataway to face Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are regularly dangerous on their own home floor, and they certainly gave the Hoosiers a very hard time. Indiana lost 63-48, and only two Hoosiers showed up for the game.

Miller Kopp was 8 of 12 from the field, 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, for 21 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis was 5 of 11 from the field for 13 points. Other than Kopp, the Hoosiers were 1 of 16 on 3-pointers. Other than Kopp and Jackson-Davis, the rest of the Indiana roster made just four field goals. Kopp and TJD combined for 13; Indiana made just 17 shots against Rutgers. Kopp and TJD combined for 34 points on Saturday; the rest of the Hoosiers scored just 14 points as a group. It seems pretty clear what Indiana needs against Nebraska’s defense.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Nebraska-Indiana College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Indiana Odds

Nebraska Cornhuskers: +12.5 (-110)

Indiana Hoosiers: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

Why Nebraska Could Cover the Spread

This team is playing much better basketball over the past week and a half, and its defense was tremendous against Creighton, a ranked opponent, on the road. Nebraska can certainly cover against Indiana after seeing what it did to Creighton.

Why Indiana Could Cover the Spread

The Hoosiers will be mad and motivated after their debacle against Rutgers. This is a good team which played a terrible game. The Hoosiers should get back on the beam here.

Final Nebraska-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana wins outright, but it’s unlikely that the Hoosiers are going to play a brilliant offensive game against a Nebraska defense which shut down Creighton. The Huskers should be able to keep this game close. You could also simply stay away from this game, given that Nebraska could turn into a pumpkin.

Final Nebraska-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +12.5