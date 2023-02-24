The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Fresno State Bulldogs. Our college basketball odds series has our Nevada Fresno State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nevada Fresno State.

Nevada is increasingly shoring up its position as an NCAA Tournament team. The Wolf Pack are not completely out of the woods, but their recent comeback win over San Jose State relieved some pressure. Taking care of Fresno State on the road would move the Pack one step closer to March Madness.

The current Mountain West outlook has San Diego State, Nevada and Boise State as NCAA Tournament at-large teams, with Utah State and New Mexico very close to the bubble and needing a few more wins to get in. Nevada is in a position where if it can merely maintain its current spot on the seed list all the way through Selection Sunday, it will be included in the field of 68 and will be placed into the bracket. The main key for Nevada is to not lose ground, which means not losing games such as this one against a Fresno State team which enters the game seventh in the Mountain West and owning just 10 wins on the season in 27 games. This is a game Nevada needs to win, and it’s a game other bubble teams want to see the Wolf Pack lose so that they can move up the ladder and take Nevada’s place.

Here are the Nevada-Fresno State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-Fresno State Odds

Nevada Wolf Pack: -2.5 (-120)

Fresno State Bulldogs: +2.5 (-102)

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nevada vs. Fresno State

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread

The Wolf Pack got a stiff test from Fresno State a few weeks ago in Reno. That might seem like a good reason to pick Fresno State, but the flip side is that Nevada won’t be caught off guard by anything Fresno State does. The Wolf Pack played that game after getting an emotional win on the road at New Mexico. The reality is that teams aren’t going to play every game with the same emotional fervor or intensity. Nevada managed its emotions and resources quite well in that game. The Wolf Pack are likely to play better this time around.

Also, Fresno State does not have a lot of wins this season. Given that Fresno State is coming off a win at Air Force, the Bulldogs would be gunning for consecutive wins. That has happened only once in 2023. Two-game winning streaks do not happen often for FSU, and Nevada should be able to take advantage of that fact in a game where the spread is not that large.

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread

Fresno State doesn’t have a lot of wins, but this team plays good opponents tough. Fresno State battled Nevada for nearly all of the first meeting between these two teams in Reno before the Wolf Pack made a few big plays late in regulation. Fresno State took Mountain West leader San Diego State to the last possession and missed several jumpers which would have taken the lead or tied in the final minute. Fresno State dealt New Mexico its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs aren’t an especially strong team, but they fight. They regularly compete vigorously and make their opponents earn victories.

Final Nevada-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

This game isn’t a cakewalk for Nevada, but it is a game the Wolf Pack should and will win. Take Nevada.

Final Nevada-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Nevada -2.5