The New Mexico Lobos (19-7) visit the San Jose State Spartans (16-10). Action tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-San Jose State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

New Mexico has lost three straight games and sits at 6-7 and in sixth place in the Mountain West. The Lobos covered 50% of their games while 64% went over the projected point total. San Jose State has won two consecutive games to climb to 7-6 and fifth place in the Mountain West. The Spartans covered 68% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference rivals. New Mexico won handily at home back in January with a final score of 77-57.

Here are the New Mexico-San Jose State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-San Jose State Odds

New Mexico: +0.5 (-104)

San Jose State: -0.5 (-118)

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How To Watch New Mexico vs. San Jose State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: Paramount Plus

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread

It’s been a tale of two seasons for New Mexico. They started 14-0 and ran through a non-conference slate that featured a massive win at No. 17 Saint Mary’s as well as victories over San Francisco and SMU. While they didn’t completely fall off the cliff once conference play began, they’ve lost four straight games after starting 6-3 in the conference. Three of those losses have come by double-digits, with the most recent 14-point home loss to Wyoming marking the lowest point of their season. The Lobos have fallen to No. 63 in KenPom and No. 53 in NET. While their 5-3 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents is nothing to scoff at, four losses in Quad 3 and 4 have really hindered their resume. New Mexico currently finds itself on the outside looking into the NCAA Tournament – although they are listed as one of the “Next Four Out”.

New Mexico features one of the most explosive offenses out there as they average 79.7 PPG – 18th-most in the country. The Lobos love to push the pace and get out in transition as they rank 27th nationally in pace of play. New Mexico is highly efficient on that end as well as their 49% field goal percentage ranks second in the Mountain West. Despite their offensive prowess, the Lobos rarely take outside shots as their 5.7 threes per game put them last in the conference.

New Mexico is led by a “Big Three” of Jamal Mashburn Jr., Jaelen House, and Morris Udeze. Mashburn leads the conference in scoring with 19.8 PPG, while House is a close fourth with 17.3 PPG. Udeze is not far behind them, averaging 15.2 PPG to go along with his con fence-leading 9.0 RPG. The three combined for 57 points in their previous win over San Jose State as they matched the Spartans’ entire team total.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread

San Jose State started the season strong as they went 9-4 in non-conference play. Although they did suffer a blowout loss to Arkansas, the Spartans picked up solid wins over Santa Clara and Ball State. They’ve been inconsistent in Mountain West play, however, they are coming off back-to-back wins. As it currently stands, San Jose State sits at No. 93 in KenPom and No. 99 in NET. Despite going 0-6 against Quad 1 opponents, the Spartans do hold a 4-1 record in Quad 2 and are a perfect 7-0 in Quad 4 matchups. Nevertheless, San Jose State does not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

San Jose State plays slow and loves to grit out games. The Spartans rank 348th out of 363 teams nationally in pace of play. San Jose State allows just 66.2 PPG – the fourth-fewest in the Mountain West. They excel at forcing opponents into tough shots as opponents shoot 42% against the Spartans – the second-lowest mark in the conference. Additionally, the Spartans are an elite rebounding team as they hold the 11th-highest rebound rate in the country.

San Jose State is led by junior Omari Moore. The 6’6″ guard averages 17.0 PPG – fifth-most in the Mountain West. Moore is also a tremendous playmaker as his 4.9 APG leads the conference. Additionally, he scored 24 points in their earlier meeting with New Mexico. However, he will need an even bigger performance tonight if they want to come away with a victory.

Final New Mexico-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

Despite their four-game skid, I like New Mexico to bounce back against a team they beat by 20 just a month ago.

Final New Mexico-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: New Mexico +0.5 (-104)