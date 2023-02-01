The Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9) visit the Oklahoma Sooners (12-9) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Oklahoma State has won three of their last four games and sits at 3-5 and in seventh place in the Big 12. The Cowboys covered 52% of their games while 62% went under the projected point total. Oklahoma is coming off a monster win over Alabama but still sits at 2-6 and in eighth place in the Big 12. The Sooners covered 50% of their games while 52% went under. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference rivals. Oklahoma State won and covered back in mid-January, 75-56.

Here are the Oklahoma State-Oklahoma college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Odds

Oklahoma State: +3.5 (-110)

Oklahoma: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 130.5 (-114)

Under: 130.5 (-106)

How To Watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma State had a rough non-conference showing but has been frisky in Big 12 play. The Cowboys notably defeated Wichita State and No. 13 Iowa State and are coming off a 22-point dismantling of Ole Miss. The advanced metrics favor the Cowboys slightly tonight as they rank No. 35 in KenPom and No. 45 in NET. While they hold a strong 8-1 record in Quad 3 and 4 matchups, Oklahoma State has gone just 4-8 in Quads 1 and 2. As a result, Oklahoma State currently projects as one of the first four out of the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma State is built on their elite defense. The Cowboys allow the 25th-fewest points in the country, allowing just 63.1 PPG. They are incredibly stingy inside the arc, allowing the fourth-fewest two-point field goal percentage in the nation (43%). Additionally, the Cowboys are fearsome shot-blockers, ranking ninth nationally with 5.6 blocks per game. They notably allowed just 56 points to Oklahoma when the teams last met. Oklahoma State held the Sooners to a paltry 27% field goal percentage and forced 14 turnovers in the win.

Offensively, Oklahoma State features a balanced attack. A trio of upperclassmen all average around 11 points per game, with forward Kalib Boone leading the way with 11.3 PPG. Boone is coming off two of his best showings of the season, having scored 36 points on 14-15 shooting across his last two games.

Junior Avery Anderson III (11 PPG) and senior Bryce Thompson (11.1 PPG) are right behind Boone in the scoring department. Anderson is coming off a strong outing against Ole Miss that saw him drop 17 points. Thompson, on the other hand, was the leading scorer when the teams last met as he scored 19 points and secured 9 rebounds in their win a few weeks ago.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma rebounded from a season-opening home loss to Sam Houston State to put together a strong non-conference The Sooners have notable wins over Florida and their most recent beatdown of Alabama. With that, the Sooners fare well within the advanced metrics as they rank No. 38 in KenPom and No. 54 in NET. Oklahoma is a perfect 6-0 in Quads 3 and 4 but holds a 6-9 record in Quad 1 and 2 matchups. With their win over the weekend, the Sooners currently project as the last team in and a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma is a similarly strong defensive team as they rank 44th in points allowed (64.8 Opp. PPG). The Sooners do a great job limiting damage from beyond the arc as they allow the 11th-fewest threes per game (5.1 Opp. PPG). While they may not score much, the Sooners are very efficient on the offensive end. Oklahoma ranks 16th in total shooting percentage (48%) including 37% from beyond the arc.

The Sooners are led by guard Grant Sherifield. Sherifield leads the team with 17 PPG and he has notably shot 48% from beyond the arc in home games. The senior is coming off his best game of the season against Alabama. In the win, he scored 30 points and dished out six assists. Notably, Sherifield drained four threes and was 11/20 overall.

Outside of Sherifield, both Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves are strong contributors. Hill averages 10.5 PPG to go along with 5.7 RPG. Groves does the dirty work down low, averaging 10.2 PPG and a team-high 7.5 RPG. The senior also serves as their rim protector, averaging a team-high 1.1 blocks per game.

Final Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

While the basketball rivalry may not be as good as the football rivalry, I do expect this game to be closer than the last time these teams met. That being said, I like the Sooners to cover as home favorites.

Final Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -3.5 (-110)