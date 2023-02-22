The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Auburn Tigers. Our college basketball odds series has our Ole Miss Auburn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ole Miss Auburn.

The Ole Miss Rebels have had a horrible season. The Kermit Davis era in Oxford has not been what Rebel fans hoped it would be. Davis made the NCAA Tournament in 2019 but has not been able to build on that season at all. Ole Miss is languishing in the bottom tier of the SEC and has a lot to do in terms of roster construction heading into the offseason. When you look at the Rebels, they just don’t have a big-dog scorer, an alpha male who can take charge of a game and rise above the competition in crunch time. Ole Miss had a narrow lead late in regulation over archrival Mississippi State this past Saturday afternoon, but the Rebels’ offense — as is usually the case — died down the stretch and couldn’t come up with anything special in overtime, losing to the Bulldogs at home. Going up against Auburn’s pressure defense under head coach Bruce Pearl, Ole Miss will face yet one more stern test of its own offensive limitations.

Here are the Ole Miss-Auburn college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Ole Miss-Auburn Odds

Ole Miss Rebels: +12.5 (-102)

Auburn Tigers: -12.5 (-120)

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How To Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread

The Rebels are in a position to play spoiler, and while they aren’t a good team, this is a very large spread against an Auburn team which has played a lot of shaky offensive games this season. Auburn just did lose on the road to Vanderbilt, in yet another game in which the Tigers’ offense didn’t provide enough consistency and efficiency to win. Auburn was 6 of 19 on 3-point shots and just 5 of 10 at the free throw line. Those numbers and percentages simply won’t cut it. Ole Miss has a lot of flaws, but defense isn’t one of them. The Rebels limited Mississippi State’s offense this past Saturday. They played a good, tough defensive game against Tennessee at the start of the SEC season. They play a lot of rockfights throughout the SEC, against Georgia and other opponents in which games are played in the low 60s or high 50s. A good defensive team can lose but keep the score close. Ole Miss could lose 65-55 and still cover the spread here against Auburn.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread

The best reason to pick Auburn is that the Tigers are mad after the loss to Vanderbilt. Auburn suffered a brutal series of losses and then came home to play Missouri. Auburn won that game by 33 points. We could have a similar situation here, in which the Tigers lose a game and then take out their frustrations on their next opponent. Ole Miss is the unlucky victim of bad timing here. Auburn is not a consistent team, but one has to remember that part of being inconsistent is not just the losses following wins; it’s also the wins following losses. You have seen the bad version of Auburn a lot in the past month; the good version is due to emerge here.

Final Ole Miss-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss is horrible and Auburn will be angry at home. Take Auburn.

Final Ole Miss-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -12.5