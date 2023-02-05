Big 10 Conference basketball continues on Sunday’s slate of games. The Penn State Nittany Lions (14-8) will travel to Lincoln, NE to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-13). Both teams are desperate for a win. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Penn State-Nebraska prediction and pick.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have alternated wins and losses since their January 8th loss to Purdue. Since, they’ve lost games to Wisconsin and Rutgers while beating the likes of Michigan and Indiana. At 5-6 in conference play, the Nittany Lions will look to add another win against a Nebraska team they beat by double-digits just four games ago. Penn State will be a slight favorite in this one.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are having a rough season and are currently on a four-game losing streak that began with a loss this Penn State team. While the Cornhuskers sit at the bottom of the Big 10 standings, they’ll look to continue playing the part of spoiler as they try to derail Penn State’s season in this one. Having home court advantage, Nebraska comes into the game as a slight underdog.

Here are the Penn State-Nebraska college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-Nebraska Odds

Penn State: -4.5 (-110)

Nebraska: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How To Watch Penn State vs. Nebraska

TV: Big 10 Network

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread

Penn State has had quite an up-and-down season. In their last six games, they’ve been able to win games at home by double-digits while dropping games by double-digits when they play on the road. Their road splits are much worse when the Nittany Lions play on the road, so they’ll try to break these trends as they play in Nebraska.

Penn State will have to lean on their guard Jalen Pickett to have a chance in this one. The Nittany Lions go as far as Pickett will take them. The Senior leads his team in points, rebounds, assists (ranked 4th in the nation), and steals. With a lack of production from the rest of the team, Pickett will need all the help he can get if Penn State wants to end their road woes and get a win here.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread

Nebraska has been skidding and they’re coming into this game having lost their last four games by double-digit margins. Any success they had in the early season was decimated as the Huskers opened up conference play. They lean on the reliable play of their big man Derrick Walker. An active rebounder, Walker serves as a prominent presence down low for the Huskers.

If Nebraska wants to win this game, they’ll need to force Penn State into a cold shooting day. If the Huskers can lock up the paint, it’ll force the Penn State shooters to force shots beyond the arc. If Nebraska can knock Penn State off its shooting rhythm early, they may have a chance to win this game on the defensive side of the ball. As a slight underdog, look for Nebraska to feed into their home-court energy and try to steal the win.

Final Penn State-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Penn State just seems to be the more complete team at this moment. They’ve had better games against the same competition as Nebraska and have performed much better than their opponents. Look for Penn State to improve their play on the road and get a win here.

Final Penn State-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Penn State Nittany Lions -4.5 (-110)